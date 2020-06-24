OnePlus TVs (2020) available for pre-order on Amazon India ahead of official launch

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has already revealed in a blog post that the new OnePlus TVs will be made available at an affordable price. (Image: OnePlus) OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has already revealed in a blog post that the new OnePlus TVs will be made available at an affordable price. (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus has announced that its upcoming smart televisions are now available for pre-booking on Amazon. The company is set to launch new affordable TVs on July 2. Reports state that this is when it will also be launching its affordable OnePlus Z smartphone.

Customers pre-booking the OnePlus TVs will get a two-year extended warranty, which usually costs Rs 3,000 at Rs 1,000 only. Apart from this, it is also offering a cashback of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus TV.

To claim the offer, customers are required to purchase the two years extended warranty at Rs 1,000 between June 23 to July 2. After this, they will have to purchase any of the new OnePlus TVs that launch on July 2, before August 5. After the customers purchase the new OnePlus TV, they will receive the Amazon Pay balance of Rs 1,000 by August 10.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has already revealed in a blog post that the new OnePlus TVs will be made available at an affordable price. It will feature a bezel-less display, will come with support for a 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut and Dolby Vision.

These new affordable sets of smart TVs will help OnePlus take on brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Nokia and Motorola, all of whom are selling affordable smart TVs in India.

To recall, the company has previously confirmed that the new OnePlus TV series will launch at a starting price of under Rs 20,000. Earlier reports state that the company will launch two models: a 32-inch variant and a 43-inch variant.

To recall, OnePlus already sells two television sets in India, called the OnePlus TV Q1 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro. The Q1 series is the company’s premium offerings, starting at Rs 69,900.

