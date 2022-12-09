scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

OnePlus TV Y1S Pro 4K 55-inch launched at Rs 39,999: Check details

Here's all you need to know about the new 55-inch 4K UHD OnePlus TV.

The OnePlus TY 55 Y1S Pro comes with support for 1 billion colours and Dolby Audio.
lOnePlus has launched a new TV in its Y-series lineup of Smart TVs. The new OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro comes with a bigger 138cm 4K display and lots of new features. Here’s a closer look at all that’s new with the OnePlus TV, along with other details like price and availability.

The OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro is a 55-inch 4K TV powered by Android TV 10 and comes with support for 1 billion colours and the brand’s signature bezel-less design that allows the TV to fit into most aesthetics easily with or without wall mounting.

The TV also supports MEMC technology that can generate extra frames when you want your content to be extra smooth, such as while watching fast-moving sports. Also present is support for HDR 10+ and HLG.

Support for the OnePlus Connect 2.0 app also allows users to automatically turn off the TV at set hours and regulate Kids Mode remotely, in addition to the many features the app already offers. Coming to sound, the TV comes with 24W speakers and support for Dolby Audio for a surround sound experience.

The TV also supports connectivity with the OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Pro, and can be controlled with the OnePlus Watch seamlessly, including the ability to turn the TV on and off from the watch directly.

OxygenPlay 2.0 brings a range of curated content for free to all OnePlus TV buyers and includes over 230 channels including local and international channels.

Pricing and availability

The OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro is priced at Rs 39,999 and can be purchased from OnePlus.in, Amazon India or Flipkart, as well as other offline channels and OnePlus Experience Stores.

Open sale for the TV will begin from December 13, 12pm and users with an ICICI Bank card will also be eligible for an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 up to December 25.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 01:38:15 pm
