OnePlus TV Y series launched on Flipkart with 40-inch variant: Price, specifications, and more

OnePlus has introduced its OnePlus TV Y series on Flipkart, which will start at an introductory price of Rs 21,999 for the 40-inch variant. The OnePlus TV Y will be available on Flipkart starting May 26, 2021. It will launch on the OnePlus website on June 1.

“Today, OnePlus’ vision of connected ecosystems and smart homes is further expanded by the launch of our OnePlus TV Y Series 101 cm (40”). The successful launch of our new smart TV is also a testament to our fruitful partnership with Flipkart. Our journey with Flipkart began in 2020, and we already witnessed this partnership enable a large section of consumers to gain greater access to innovative technology. We are confident that this meaningful association will continue to significantly benefit our wider community in the coming future,” Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India said in an official press statement.

OnePlus TV Y series 40-inch specifications

The OnePlus TV Y Series 40-inch Smart TV comes with support for 93% DCI-P3 color gamut. This is a full HD resolution TV (1920×1080) with support for color space mapping, noise reduction, anti-aliasing and dynamic contrast thanks to the Gamma Engine from OnePlus. It has a bezel-less design and screen-to-body ratio at over 93 per cent. The refresh rate is 60 Hz which is standard on most TVs.

The OnePlus TV runs the MediaTek MT6683 processor with Mali-470 GPU and has 1GB RAM and 8GB onboard space. The OnePlus TV Y has two full-range 20W box speakers and Dolby Atmos support.

It is based on Android TV 9.0 and comes with support for Google Assistant, OxygenPlay and OnePlus Connect feature. The last one on the list will let a user rely on their own smartphone to operate their TV as a remote control with the help of the OnePlus Connect App.

Users can also utilise the Smart Volume Control feature to automatically reduce the volume of the smart TV during incoming calls and return to the previous volume after the call ends. The app also comes with a TypeSync feature to transform the smartphone into a smart remote by letting users type or speak directly into their phone without having to use the traditional remote. OxygenPlay is the content discovery platform of OnePlus TV where users can find content from several partners.

The TV comes with Chromecast built-in, 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports and Bluetooth 4.2 support as well.

OnePlus TV Y series: Price, Availability and Offers

The OnePlus TV Y Series 40-inch will be available starting May 26 on Flipkart and starting June 1 on OnePlus.in. These OnePlus TVs are being launched at an introductory price of Rs 21,999 during a limited sale on Flipkart from May 26 to May 29. After the sale, the price is Rs 23,999 going by the Flipkart banner. Users can also avail a no-cost EMI offer of 12 months upon credit card and debit card transactions across major banks.