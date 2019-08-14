OnePlus TV will be the name, logo revealed: Launch expected next month

OnePlus TV will be the name for the brand’s upcoming smart television. OnePlus confirmed the name in an official forum post along with the official logo for this smart television. In the post, OnePlus says they will call their very first smart TV as “OnePlus TV”, thus going with the “simple yet to-the-point” approach for the name.

The posts notes that “no other name that can best represent our value, vision and pride than naming it with our own brand.” According to the company, the naming process was not easy given they got many creative suggestions from users. The company had previously announced a contest where it had invited suggestions from users for its upcoming TV, but it looks like it went with the most obvious option.

The post notes, “Eventually, we chose to be true to our core values, but we are thankful for all the suggestions from you.”

For the OnePlus TV logo, the design follows a similar concept. There is the 1+ logo followed by TV. The post adds that the OnePlus team was “inspired by classic geometric progression, which can be seen from so many classic art forms, such the ancient Hindu symbol, the mandala, and the famous ancient Greek temple, Heraion of Argos.”

OnePlus says they have used the same thickness for both logo and the letters to ensure symmetry and unity. The company says it will be rewarding award winner for the OnePlus TV naming contest. Further it is promising a big prize to the person who first named it as “OnePlus TV”.

OnePlus TV: Launch date, expected features, specifications

OnePlus TV is expected to launch towards the end of September 2019, according to leaks with September 26 being a possible date. OnePlus TV will be an Android smart TV, and there could be several variants in terms of size. Previous reports also said that the OnePlus TV won’t have an OLED panel.

According to reports, OnePlus TV will come in 43, 55, 65 and 75-inch variants. The high end variant will sport a 4K HDR display. MySmartPrice reported that the OnePlus TV will offer Bluetooth 5.0 and a ‘unique Android TV’ experience. The report was based on the Bluetooth SIG certification documents of the upcoming OnePlus TVs.

The report also added that BIS certification of OnePlus TVs and supported documents revealed that the company plans to use panels from TPV Display Technologies Pvt Ltd, which does not have an OLED. However, OnePlus is expected to launch an OLED TV as well. Earlier reports have claimed that 43-inch variant will be India exclusive, while the 75-inch variant will be limited to US and China markets.