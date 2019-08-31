OnePlus TV to launch in India in September: Here’s everything we know so far

OnePlus will launch its own smart TV in India soon and it is expected to run a skinned version of Google’s Android TV operating system. OnePlus TV will reportedly come with Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in and the Google Play Store. India launch of OnePlus TV is expected to happen on September 26 alongside OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones. However, OnePlus is yet to confirm an official launch date. Here’s everything we know about OnePlus TV so far.

OnePlus TV will be powered by Android TV and sold exclusively in India

OnePlus, in a recent press release confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus TV will run Google’s Android TV platform. It also stated that it will “extend its smartphone UI work with Google to its smart TV,” which hints that the company might provide users with a skinned version of the operating system. It also stated that OnePlus TV will be sold exclusively in India.

OnePlus TV registrations live on Amazon

A ‘Notify Me’ page for the OnePlus TV is already live on Amazon India. Those interested can head to the e-commerce platform and subscribe to receive the latest updates on the device until launch and open sales. The company has already announced that OnePlus TV will be launching in September.

OnePlus TV photos shared by company CEO

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently shared on Twitter two images of the upcoming OnePlus TV being packaged at the factory. In the image we can see Pete pack one unit of the TV and a few devices being tested.

Last week, our first #OnePlusTV came off the production line – a truly monumental moment. Within this box you’ll find over 2 years of dreams, milestones and of course an amazing TV. Proud to seal the very first box, and can’t wait for you to see it! pic.twitter.com/hFuChx6bJW — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) August 27, 2019

OnePlus TV will be powered by MediaTek MT5670 processor

A OnePlus TV listing recently showed up on the Google Play Developer Console, where it was stated that the device will be powered by the MediaTek MT5670 processor paired with 3GB RAM.

Image and audio quality

With OnePlus TV, OnePlus seems to be focusing on image and sound quality as the TV will sport a QLED panel, which will offer superior brightness and colours over regular LCD panels.

QLED panels are normally used by TV manufacturers in their premium TVs. The company will not be using OLED display panels due to the high price, which do not quantify the gains in display performance. According to various reports, the TV will come with a 4K resolution, however, the company hasn’t confirmed that.