OnePlus TV to launch soon, but won’t have OLED panel, claims leak

OnePlus TV launch: OnePlus will expand beyond the smartphone space and could soon offer a smart TV. The company has in the past indicated it has plans to introduce an Android TV for 2019, and the launch might be closer than expected. OnePlus itself has not yet confirmed anything around this OnePlus TV, but according to tipster Ishan Agarwal, the smart TV could be revealed very soon.

He has also claimed that this will not be an OLED television like the premium screens offered by players like LG, Sony and Samsung. He wrote on Twitter, “Have some good news for you all: The OnePlus TV is not very far away, at least according to one source. The launch might be soon, so stay tuned. I have very high expectations from it, what about you? But since I don’t think it will be OLED, I would personally not buy it.”

Agarwal has in the past tweeted accurately about OnePlus leaks, including the India price which was nearly the same as what the company introduced. Agarwal had posted that OnePlus 7 Pro would start Rs 49,999 going up to Rs 52,999 for the next 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and Rs 57,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option.

The actual prices are the same for the higher end variants, though the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage starts at Rs 48,999, which is Rs 1,000 lower than predicted.

OnePlus entering the smart TV segment is not unexpected given that most brands are expanding beyond just one key category in their portfolio. In India, OnePlus continues to be the number one premium brand in smartphones. With its OnePlus TV, it will likely take on major TV brands like Samsung, LG, Sony and Xiaomi, which claims to be the leader in the smart TV segment in India.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had earlier talked about how he wants to the company to expand to fields other than smartphones, and that they will be starting with the “smart display” (or smart TV). He had also talked about the need to replace remote controls and relying on artificial intelligence to learn from a user’s habits to show the right content.

Back in September last year, OnePlus had also hosted a competition where it asked its fans to name its upcoming TV lineup. It had then announced a list of ten final options chosen from the suggestions it received.

But the company did not revealed the final name of the product saying its teams were still working on the product. The final name of the OnePlus TV will only be announced at a later date. “Up until that time, all 10 finalists will be in contention for the grand prize,” the company had said.