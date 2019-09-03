OnePlus TV to include 8 speakers with 50W output, Dolby Atmos support

OnePlus TV is expect to launch later this month on September 26, and new details have now emerged on the Amazon India teaser page for the same. The OnePlus TV will be 55-inches in size with a QLED display, which was already known. However, the teaser page also confirms that OnePlus TV will support eight speakers with 50 Watt total output and Dolby Atmos certification for the sound.

The teaser page also includes a ‘Notify Me’ link for the OnePlus TV for users who are interested. Like other OnePlus products, this will be sold on Amazon India first, along with the official OnePlus online store.

OnePlus had previously confirmed the size and the display for its upcoming smart TV. This will be a Quantum dot LED TV (QLED), which means like on LCD screens, the pixels will rely on a back LED light to light up. In contrast, in an OLED screen, the pixels light up on their own, which makes these screens brighter and more vivid.

Previously leaks have indicated that the OnePlus TV will be powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT5670 processor and a Mali-G51 MP3 graphics processing unit and include support for 4K.

The OnePlus TV will also run Android 9 Pie and come with 2GB RAM. However like the OnePlus phones, the company is expected to add its own user interface or software to the smart TV. The TV will offer 4K visuals for any compatible content as it will come with Dolby Vision support for HDR 4K content. This was confirmed by the company as well.

OnePlus TV is expected to go on sale in India first, and the company could introduce various different sizes as well. The smart TV could come in 43-inches and 75-inches variants as well. But in terms of pricing, the OnePlus TV could be a lot more premium, than say Xiaomi’s Mi TV range, which is already available in India.

OnePlus is also expected to introduce the OnePlus 7T series this month. Two phones are expected: The 7T and 7T Pro, which will have a different design for the camera. The OnePlus 7T could also get a 90hz display with QHD resolution like we saw on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

In contrast OnePlus 7 had a full HD+ display. The new phones could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor.