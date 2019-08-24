OnePlus TV to feature 55-inch QLED display, Dolby Vision

OnePlus will be launching their OnePlus TV in September and the smartphone maker has already confirmed that its first-ever TV will be available in the Indian markets initially. Even though OnePlus didn’t initially reveal much details about its TV when it announced its name earlier this week, the company has now confirmed that the OnePlus TV will offer a 55-inch QLED display.

The company took to Twitter to announce the 55-inch variant of their first TV. “Upgrade to an unparalleled viewing experience with a 55″ QLED display on the OnePlus TV,” the company wrote on the tweet and along with this it has also provided a “get notified” link. Apart from this OnePlus also confirmed that the OnePlus TV would also come with the support of Dolby Vision.

Upgrade to an unparalleled viewing experience with a 55″ QLED display on the OnePlus TV 📺 Get notified – https://t.co/LTDvaPHwH0 pic.twitter.com/Wyg4aONW9W — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) August 22, 2019

Apart from this, according to tipster Android TV Rumors, the OnePlus TV will also come with a quad-core MediaTek MT5670 processor about which there is no information with us presently, a Mali-G51 MP3 graphics processing unit and support for 4K.

According to the information given, the TV will be running on Android 9 Pie and a 2GB RAM. Android TV Rumors also said that the OnePlus TV menus will be shown in 1080p resolution, the TV will offer 4K visuals for any compatible content.

This apart OneTV is also expected to come with an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant and Bluetooth remote.

To recall, OnePlus had announced its plan to venture into television segment last year and it is set to launch it next month now. The company also has plans to launch the OnePlus TV in markets of North America, Europe and China regions as well.