OnePlus TV Set to Rewrite Premium TV Game Rules

OnePlus is all set to make its TV debut in the market and the rumour and leak mills are already working overtime. Even though there is still a week to go before OnePlus takes the wraps off its first TV, there is a whole lot of information floating in the market about it. And so far, it looks like OnePlus TV is going to be a game changer like many of the brands devices in the past.

But just how much will the consumer have to shell out for it?

A leak recently shared the image of a packaging box with OnePlus TV Q1 Pro label on it. Along with some basic information, the label also revealed a very important thing: the price of the TV. As per it, the maximum retail price of the TV will be Rs. 1,49,900 which is about $2000. If true, then this puts the rumours of the new OnePlus TV going up against the so-called affordable TV players. Instead, it suggests that OnePlus will be taking the high-end players head on.

And the specs and features that have been leaked so far suggest that the new OnePlus TV could give these established premium segment players a run for their money. Just consider what OnePlus TV will be bringing to the market:

Best in class display

The OnePlus TV is confirmed to come with a massive 55 inch display but anyone who loves a good display knows that it is not always just about the size, which is why OnePlus is pretty much throwing the display tech kitchen sink at it. The television will come with a 4K QLED display, which is far superior to the regular IPS LCD panel, as it has quantum dots (small semiconductor particles) that will allow the TV to deliver richer colours and deeper contrast. In addition to this, the television’s colour gamut will be able to achieve 113 per cent under the DCI-P3 standard and 120 per cent under the NTSC standard, which is right up there with the best.

Dedicated processor for better graphics

Another layer of premium is the dedicated processor, the Gamma Color Magic. This processor works with the regular image processor and uses special algorithms to deliver the best possible picture quality by fixing banding and resolution issues. And thanks to its motion estimate and motion compensation, you are sure to have the smoothest of viewing experiences even while consuming the most intense action scenes.

Bundled with terrific sound

All that display beauty is bundled with high-end audio output. The upcoming OnePlus TV will have eight (yes, you read it right!) speakers which will deliver 50 watts of high quality bass. It will come with support for Dolby Vision ultra-vivid imaging technology and Dolby Atmos immersive audio, all of which is going to take your regular TV viewing experience to another level.

That build quality

The insides of the upcoming OnePlus TV scream premium and OnePlus has made sure that the exteriors tell the exact same story. TV design is not an area where we see a lot of innovation but that is likely to change with the launch of the OnePlus TV. As per leaks, the back of the new OnePlus television will be made of Kevlar material, a stunning textured material which is known for its solidity. Adding to this solid, premium feel is likely to be a cylindrical, metallic, textured stand which will support the TV. We also recently saw the image of the OnePlus TV remote and needless to say, the premium feels are definitely embodied in the minimalist, metallic remote as well. It comes with a dedicated button for Google Assistant and navigation area as well.

Software magic

OnePlus devices are known to come not just with top end hardware but also innovative software. The OnePlus TV will be no different, and is expected to have touches of the company’s software magic. The device will be powered by Android TV but we are expecting to see a number of subtle OnePlus touches, just like the ones we see on the brand’s smartphones, making the experience on these devices even richer. OnePlus has also teased synchronisation between OnePlus phones and TV, which means you will be able to control your TV will your smartphone. Going by its great track record in terms of software updates, we are sure OnePlus TV will get regular software updates and will keep sailing smoothly for years to come.

Typically OnePlus, typically premium

OnePlus is often associated with a combination of top of the line specs and design bundled with a competitive price. Some might find the “leaked” price tag a bit on the expensive side, but considering what the TV is expected to offer, this is far from the actual case (when you consider televisions from other brands cost much more). The brand has always put premium quality and specs first, and there is every indication it will do the same with its first television. The upcoming OnePlus TV is set to be a deal to seal and steal. And could well redefine what we expect from premium televisions.