OnePlus TV Series India Launch LIVE Updates: How and when to watch online-only event

OnePlus TV Series Price, Specifications, India Launch Live Updates: OnePlus is all set to launch affordable smart TVs in India today via an online launch event. The launch event will begin at 7PM. Interested consumers will be able to watch the launch event on the company’s YouTube channels and social media platforms. The company has confirmed to launch three smart TVs in the country.

OnePlus has also confirmed the price range of smart TVs. The company said the cheapest TV will be priced under Rs 20,000, the slightly expensive one will be priced under Rs 30,000 and lastly, the expensive model will be priced under Rs 50,000. This is the first time the company is entering into the affordable segment for the first-ever time. Last year OnePlus launched two premium smart TVs in the country.

The upcoming OnePlus TVs will be available on Amazon.in the company has confirmed. Similar to the expensive TVs, the affordable ones will also offer a premium viewing experience. The OnePlus TVs, the company has confirmed, will sport Cinematic display technology. Notably, India is the first country to get OnePlus’ affordable smart TVs.