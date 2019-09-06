OnePlus TV remote unveiled, but ‘familiar design’ triggers Twitter buzz

OnePlus TV is expected to launch later this month on September 26 in India. Ahead of the official launch, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has shared a photo of OnePlus TV remote, which the company says sports a “simple and minimalist” design. However, it was trolled on Twitter by some users for resembling the first-gen Apple TV remote. “Take a closer look. The power is in your hand! #OnePlusTV,” Lau’s tweet read.

OnePlus TV remote has a dedicated button for Google Assitant and there’s another button with the OnePlus logo. The remote is quite sleek, similar to the Apple TV remote. The placement of buttons also looks heavily inspired. “OnePlus TV remote teased by exec, looks oddly familiar,” said one Twitter user. “No it’s not the new AppleTV remote. It’s the OnePlus TV remote,” pointed out another user.

Separately, OnePlus has also revealed that its TV will be powered by Dolby Vision for ultra-vivid imaging and Dolby Atmos that enables immersive audio. OnePlus has partnered with Dolby Laboratories for this.

OnePlus TV will be launched in India first. The company had previously confirmed that it will sport a 55-inches screen and the display quality will be QLED (Quantum dot LED). A ‘Notify me’ page for OnePlus TV is live on Amazon India, where interested users can head to register for notifications on when the device will launch, open sale, etc.

The Amazon listing also confirms that OnePlus TV will support eight speakers with 50 Watt total output as well as Dolby Atmos certification for the sound. Leaks suggest OnePlus TV will be powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT5670 processor with 2GB RAM and a Mali-G51 MP3 graphics processing unit.

More features speculated for OnePlus TV include Android 9 Pie OS, though the company is expected to add its own user interface on top as well. The TV will support 4K as well, thanks to Dolby Vision support for HDR 4K content. OnePlus has made official only 55-inches size for its TV, though we expect it to come in 43-inches and 75-inches variants as well. It is unclear how OnePlus TV will be priced and when will it be available for sale.

Alongside OnePlus TV, the company is also expected to launch its OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T smartphones as well. The phones will get a 90Hz display like the premium OnePlus 7 Pro with QHD resolution. The new phones could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor.