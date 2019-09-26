OnePlus TV Q1, Q1 Pro with 4K QLED panel launched starting at Rs 69,900

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus TV today at an event alongside the OnePlus 7T. The brand unveiled two models of its first-ever smart TV, OnePlus TV Q1 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, priced at Rs 69,900, and Rs 99,900 respectively.

The OnePlus TV will be available for user experience at the brand’s pop-up store tomorrow. The new OnePlus TV will go on sale during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale which starts on September 29, 2019.

OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro specifications

Both variants of the OnePlus TV have almost the same specifications, the only difference being the presence of a built-in soundbar in the Pro model. The 50W soundbar has eight front-firing speaker drivers – two woofers, four full-range drivers, and three tweeters. The OnePlus TV Q1 also has a rated sound output of 50W, but without the soundbar speaker.

The OnePlus TV series features 55-inch 4K-resolution QLED panels with Dolby Vision and it also supports Dolby Atmos along with support for the HDR10+ dynamic range format. The OnePlus TV range has the Gamma Magic Colour picture processor, which is said to enhance the picture quality.

The OnePlus TV series runs on Android 9 Pie with brands own Oxygen Play skin on top. A curated content service has been built into the TV and it features movies and TV shows from Hungama Play, Eros Now, and Zee5. OnePlus says the Netflix wil soon be available to the TV.

The OnePlus TV series has no physical buttons and the remote also has only minimal buttons. The TV can be accessed through Google Assistant and Alexa as well. OnePlus has also released the OnePlus Connect app that allows users to use the smartphone as a virtual remote for the TV. It also enables to cast local video files on the smartphone to the TV.