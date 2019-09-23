OnePlus TV partners with Hungama Play to stream movies, TV shows, and Hungama Originals

Hungama Digital Media has entered into a strategic partnership with OnePlus for its upcoming range of smart TVs to enable streaming of Hungama Play on the OnePlus TV. The Hungama Play is a video streaming service that contains a multi-lingual and multi-genre library of movies, TV shows, and kids’ content.

The association of Hungama Play and OnePlus TV will allow users seamless access to over 5000 films in English, Hindi, and regional languages. There are over 1500 short films on the platform as well as over 7500 hours of kids and television content in multiple languages. The platform carries over 150,000 short-format videos across various genres like music, film gossip, humour, spiritual and more.

OnePlus TV users will also be able to enjoy exclusive content as well that includes Hungama Originals. The partnership between Hungama and OnePlus is an extension of Hungama Play’s distribution programme.

As of now, the Hungama Play service is available on web, apps (on Google Playstore and Apple Store), and across platforms like Vodafone Play, Idea Movies & TV, Airtel Xstream App, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Tata Sky Binge, Share it, Mi TV and other Android TVs.

To make premium design, no detail is too small, so we make the bezel less. #OnePlusTV pic.twitter.com/CROXRKGmcP — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 23, 2019

OnePlus TV specifications: What we know so far

The OnePlus TV is set to launch on September 26 in India alongside the OnePlus 7T. The TV features a 55-inch 4K screen with HDR support and Dolby Vision. It will have the QLED (Quantum dot LED) display, which is slightly better than the LCD panel but a step down from the OLED panel.

The smart TV from OnePlus will be powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor and it will run on Android 9 Pie with a dedicated OnePlus skin on top. The OnePlus TV will include 8 speakers with 50W output and support for Dolby Atmos audio.