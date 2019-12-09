Get ready to binge-watch as the Netflix app arrives on OnePlus TV in India

OnePlus TV is finally getting the official Netflix app. OnePlus TV is finally getting the official Netflix app.

If you own a OnePlus TV and live in India, you can now stream Netflix’s hit shows like Stanger Things and The Crown natively on the device. In a blog post over the official OnePlus Forums, OnePlus TV Software PM, Steven X, confirmed the official Netflix app is now available on a 55-inch QLED screen and a Pro model. While a number of apps were present at the launch, the exclusion of Netflix was seen as a bummer. OnePlus promised that Netflix will be added sometime in October and now it has delivered on that promise.

The latest software update comes with the build number V1.8.0T1911211115 and is rolling out to both OnePlus 55 Q1Pro and OnePlis 55Q1. The update is being released in batches, so it could take some time to show up on your TV. Beyond the Netflix support, the software update also fixes a number of issues, which are listed below:

*Added setting for directly entering recent “Input Source” at startup

*Optimized volume adjustment experience to increase or decrease audio volume more comfortable

*Pressing volume up and down buttons together to mute the TV

*Remote low battery and charging status notification on TV

*Optimized PQ video pinkish issue

Back in September, OnePlus debuted its first-ever smart TV. It is available in two versions – Q1 and Q1 Pro, one with the soundbar and one without. he OnePlus TV offers a 55-inch QLED panel and 4K resolution. The Android TV-powered smart TV brings Dolby Atmos as well as Dolby Vision. During the launch event held in India, OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau said that the idea behind the OnePlus TV was to bring the smartphone and TV closer.

OnePlus TV competes with Samsung’s high-end QLED TVs and LG’s OLED TVs. At the moment, OnePlus TV is limited to India.

