OnePlus TV to offer automatic volume change when you get a call

The OnePlus TV is all set to launch on September 26, along with the OnePlus 7T in India. The OnePlus TV will be a 55-inch screen, and the company has now revealed that it will offer the option to automatically lower the volume of the TV when a user gets a call on their phone. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau also tweeted how users will be able to switch seamlessly from one app to another on the TV by just relying on the connecting app.

In the tweets shared by Lau, a call is received on the OnePlus phone and the TV automatically reduces the volume. The OnePlus TV will have a dedicated app of its own, which will likely support this feature. It will be useful when someone gets a call while watching TV. The OnePlus TV app will also let them switch between apps on the TV via their phone itself.

Further, the phone’s keypad can be used for typing on the TV itself, which many users would find convenient given that it easier to type on smartphones rather than on the screens of Smart TVs. The base of the OnePlus TV can also be seen in the other tweets.

Check out Lau’s tweets below

Seamlessly switch between your favorite apps with one touch #OnePlusTV pic.twitter.com/vlGoFyJHVZ — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 19, 2019

Automatically adjust the volume even before you’ve picked up your call. #OnePlusTV pic.twitter.com/YWl8HlZjyz — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 20, 2019

Other specifications and features of the OnePlus TV that have been confirmed so far include the Quantum dot LED TV (QLED) display. Similar to an LCD screens, the pixels rely on a back LED light to light up, unlike an OLED or Organic Light Emitting Display where the pixels can emit light on their own. OLEDs typically have richer blacks, contrast compared to the QLEDs and LCDS.

The OnePlus TV will be powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor and will include 4K HDR support as as well and support for Dolby Vision. This will be an Android TV based on Android 9 Pie with a dedicated OnePlus skin as well. There is also support for Dolby Atmos audio.

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus TV could be a lot more premium, priced similar to the Samsung, LG or Sony, rather Xiaomi’s Mi TV range, which is a lot more affordable.