OnePlus TV coming in September, will launch in India first

OnePlus had announced its plan to venture into television segment last year and it’s realising it next month now. The company has said that it will be launching the ‘OnePlus TV’ in September 2019 and it will be available to the consumers in India first.

The company also has plans to launch the OnePlus TV in markets of North America, Europe and China regions as well. OnePlus has not shared any technical specifications of the TV but we do know that it will be a smart TV.

On its official forums, OnePlus wrote that it believes that as we stepped into the era of IoT (internet of things) with advanced technology such as 5G, AI, VR and AR, television will not only become the centre of our smart home, but also the centre of our daily smart social hub. “The OnePlus TV is an important step towards OnePlus being involved in the world of IoT and interconnectivity,” it wrote.

An earlier report by MySmartPrice claimed that OnePlus TV will be launched between September 26 and September 30. Also, tipster Max J claims that OnePlus will launch the ‘T’ variant of its latest OnePlus 7 series smartphones on September 26.

The date September 26 coincides in both individual reports and so there is a high chance that OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, and OnePlus TV in India on this date.

Reportedly, the TV will have 4K LED panel and it will be available in four screen sizes– 43, 55, 65 and 75-inch. The smart TV might run on a customised version of OxygenOS on top of Google’s Android TV operating system.

OnePlus TV might come with high-quality LCD panels but there have been reports suggesting that the company might also offer TVs with OLED screens. OnePlus TV with OLED panels will not be surprising, given the brand already uses OLED panels in its phone displays already.