OnePlus TV is adding support for Spotify, JioSaavn, MX Player and more

OnePlus has announced that it has started rolling out a new OTA update to its OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and 55 Q1 Pro, bringing support for Spotify, JioSaavn, Voot, ShemarooMe, alt Balaji and MX Player. The company claims that all new TVs will come pre-installed with these apps.

Apart from the support for additional entertainment apps, the company with this update is also rolling out Bluetooth connectivity support for earphones. It also brings support for OnePlus Connect which allows OnePlus smartphones to provide hotspot to the OnePlus TV.

The update brings new streamlined PQ mode options, added colour gamut conversion and the option to turn off MEMC in Dolby mode. The local video player now supports both embedded and external subtitles while playing local videos.

With the addition of new content partners with this update, the company is also providing consumers with a complimentary three-month subscription to JioSaavn.

Focused towards superior experience, will continue to offer best value with OnePlus TV: OnePlus India

Other than these new content partners, the OnePlus TV comes with integrated support for Netflix, Hungama, Eros, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv and YouTube.

“We at OnePlus strive to take the home environment to the next level of intelligent connectivity. The new update brings a lot of viewing and listening content to the OnePlus TV. Our approach has always been a community-first approach and we are happy to bring premium content partners on to the OnePlus TV.” said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India.

