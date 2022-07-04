OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro launched, comes with 4K resolution: Details on price, offers

OnePlus is expanding its Y series lineup for smart televisions further with a new TV 50 Y1S Pro. The new TV has a starting price of Rs 32,999 and will go on sale on Amazon India as well as the OnePlus India website and offline channels. Here’s a quick look at the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro’s specifications, and features.

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro: Specifications

The new OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro comes in a 50-inch size with a 4K resolution display. This is a 10-bit colour display with support for the advanced Gamma Engine feature, from the brand. The Gamma engine tunes the visuals for vibrant colours and better contrast. The TV also comes with MEMC technology or Motion Estimation Motion Compensation. It comes with support for HDR10+, HDR10, as well as HLG format. The OnePlus TV Y1S Pro comes with Dolby Audio support. It has two full-range speakers with a total output of 24W. The TV sports a bezel-less design.

Like other OnePlus TVs, this one is also powered by Android TV, and it runs Android TV 10.0. Users can use the Google Assistant function embedded into the Android TV to control their new OnePlus TVs. It also comes with a special Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) to enjoy a faster and more interesting gaming experience, according to the company. Other features include MultiCast and Google Duo support as well as the Smart Manager feature. The latter provides various advancements for a smarter and longer-lasting smart TV.

The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro will include a unique Kids Mode feature, which will allow children to enjoy healthy content while also allowing parents to effortlessly monitor and regulate the content their children view. Parents can also limit watch time on this TV and keep an ‘Eye Comfort’ mode on.

The TV can connect with the OnePlus Buds, and the OnePlus Watch as well. OnePlus Watch users can rely on their wrists to turn their OnePlus TV on and off with a single click. Further, when the watch senses that the user has fallen asleep, the TV is automatically switched off.

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro can use the OnePlus Connect 2.0 to connect their smartphone to their OnePlus TV as well. They can connect the OnePlus TV to connect up to five devices at once. Further, users can access the OnePlus Connect capabilities without a Wi-Fi or data connection, managing the TV or casting local movies without relying on Wi-Fi or mobile data

It also comes with OxygenPlay 2.0 from OnePlys, which helps users discover movies and series easily along with access to over 230 live channels.

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro: Sale date, offers

The TV goes on sale from July 7. Axis Bank customers can avail of an instant bank discount of Rs 3000 upon purchase of the new OnePlus TVs. Customers can also avail of no-cost EMI offers for up to 9 months for the same across major bank transactions on Amazon and OnePlus Amazon customers can further gain a complimentary Amazon Prime subscription of 12 months upon purchase of the new OnePlus TV on Amazon India.