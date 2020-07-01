OnePlus TV (2020) series India launch tomorrow: Here’s how you can watch the event livestream

During the launch event, the company might even showcase its much awaited OnePlus Nord smartphone. (Image: OnePlus) During the launch event, the company might even showcase its much awaited OnePlus Nord smartphone. (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus is getting ready to launch three new variants of its TV lineup on July 2. The company has revealed that the devices will have a beginning price range of under Rs 20,000, this time along. The two other variants will be priced under Rs 30,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively. According to various reports, the televisions will come in 32-inch, 43-inch and 55-inch sizes.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, OnePlus will not be holding a physical launch event. Instead, it will be holding a digital-only launch event on July 2 at 7 PM IST via its official YouTube channel and social media handles.

During the launch event, the company might even showcase its much awaited OnePlus Nord smartphone. Nord is touted to be a new smartphone series that will take OnePlus back to its roots. It is being said that the smartphone will come with powerful specifications and will be targetted at low-budget consumers.

It’s all that you need at a price that you want. Can you guess the price of the upcoming OnePlus TV Series? #SmarterTV #OnePlusTV — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 27, 2020

OnePlus TV (2020): Confirmed features

CEO Pete Lau has already confirmed that its upcoming affordable TVs will sport a Cinematic Display, 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, Gamma Engine, Dolby Vision and a bezel-less design.

Customers pre-booking the OnePlus TV series now will get 2 years extended warranty for free.

With its new budget TV series, OnePlus will take on brands like Xiaomi, Realme and more in India, all of which currently offer budget smart TVs in the country.

New #OnePlusTV Series, same old philosophy – No detail’s too small.

What’s got you most excited about the upcoming OnePlus TV Series?#SmarterTV — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 26, 2020

With a 95% screen-to-body ratio, we’re pushing the boundaries of your TV experience. Literally. #SmarterTV pic.twitter.com/gulLxbVvHE — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) June 24, 2020

To recall, OnePlus last year launched two premium smart TVs, OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro. The Q1 series is the company’s premium offerings, starting at Rs 69,900.

