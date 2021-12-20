OnePlus turns eight and brings discounts, deals and offers for its community!

Eight years ago when a brand changed the smartphone game forever. It brought the concept of flagship killer smartphones that basically gave us all a massive break from overpriced premium smartphones and delivered top of the line devices that were not only specced like a champ but were relatively easier on the pocket as well. This brand taught its Indian users to Never Settle.

Yes, we are talking about OnePlus. The brand has not only made its mark but has created a legacy for itself, all in less than a decade. In eight years, OnePlus has managed to spread its wings beyond the smartphone zone and now has an equally remarkable presence in an array of segments including smartwatches, audio, televisions, and fitness bands. The brand attributes its success in the country to its dedicated community of followers. OnePlus is one of the few brands to have created a community so strong and invested that the members have been sticking to the brand since its early days which is a rarity in the world of tech where new brands come in every other day.

OnePlus has just turned turns eight and the brand is celebrating! To honour its community, OnePlus has created a campaign called “Bold and boundless” which pays tribute to the ‘Never Settle’ spirit of the brand through an inspirational and creative film. You can the see the teaser of the movie here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=blPT6rC0u4o

And what is a birthday party without gifts? This is OnePlus we are talking about here. The brand never does anything ‘settling’ which is why instead of you having to get a gift for the birthday brand, OnePlus, is actually bringing its community gifts by offering some irresistible deals, offers and discounts! Which makes it one birthday celebration worth participating in.

Grab that TV with that discount

Just like its smartphones, OnePlus has literally turned the smartTV game on its head by delivering the most stunning, elegant looking televisions packed with some powerful hardware, but with a price that will hurt only the competition. For those who have waited until now to get their hands on a OnePlus TV, the birthday brand is all set to make the deal even sweeter for them.

Customers get a flat discount of Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 8,000 on the OnePlus TV 55 U1S and the OnePlus TV 50 U1S which means they are now available at smashing prices of Rs. 45,999 and Rs. 38,999 respectively. You can avail this flat discount when you buy these TVs from OnePlus.in, OnePlus store App, OnePlus experience stores, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Reliance digital stores, Croma stores and other select partner stores. If you have been eyeing the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro, it is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 5,000 on these outlets.

The discount offers extend to OnePlus TV Y series as well. If you shop for the 32-inch, 40-inch and 43-inch variants, from OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus experience stores, Flipkart.com, Reliance digital stores, Croma stores and other selected partner stores, you get a direct discount of Rs 2,000, Rs 4,000, and Rs 3,500 respectively.

The 32-inch and 43-inch variants of the OnePlus TV Y series also get a direct discount of Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,500 respectively on their original price tags of Rs 18,999 (32-inch) and Rs 29,999 (43-inch) on Amazon.in.

An instant discount of Rs 2,000 is also available for those purchasing the 32-inch and 43-inch variants of the OnePlus TV Y Series 32-inch via Kotak Bank and ICICI Debit and Credit Card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus partner stores. And if you decide to buy the OnePlus TV 40Y1 via Kotak Bank and ICICI Debit and Credit Card transactions on OnePlus.in and Flipkart.com, you get a flat discount of Rs. 2,000. The ICICI bank offers are available till 31 December 2021, while the Kotak Bank offers can be availed till 31 January.

Another way in which users can get an instant discount of up to Rs. 5,000 on the OnePlus TV 65 U1S and up to Rs. 3,000 each on the OnePlus TV 55 U1S and OnePlus TV 50 U1S is by purchasing them from the OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and OnePlus partner stores via Kotak Bank and ICICI Debit and Credit cards. You can avail these offers till 31 December 2021 for ICICI Bank and 31 January 2022 for Kotak Bank customers, respectively.

In addition to these discounts, OnePlus makes the buying process even easier by offering the option of up to 9 months of No Cost EMI on the OnePlus TV Y Series and U1S Series on Amazon.in. To top this off, customers also stand to win 10 per cent cashback of up to INR 5,000 on all transactions made on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App via American Express Cards with a minimum value of INR 40,000 and a 5 per cent cashback for order values below INR 40,000 – offers that are available until 31 December 2021.

Wearable deals!

Let us now move to wearables– small products that make a big difference in our everyday life. From keeping an eye on our fitness, to helping us have a wirefree musical experience, OnePlus has wearable that have got your back. And these now come with a number of duscounts and offers from the birthday brand.

The magical OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition can be purchased at a discount of 1,000 on transactions via ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank Debit and Credit Card on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, and the OnePlus Experience stores. Another stand out product that is coming with an instant discount of Rs. 300 is the OnePlus Band Steven Harrington special edition when purchased from OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus Experience Stores as well as partner stores.

If the audiophile in you is looking for a Pro pair of TWS, you get the OnePlus Buds Pro that too with a discount of Rs. 1,000 and the same goes for the OnePlus Watch if purchased through an ICICI bank and Kotak Bank Debit and Credit Card on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and partner stores. The offers via ICICI bank are available till 31 December 2021, while those through Kotak Bank are available for a month longer, till 31 January, 2022.

The OnePlus Buds also come with an instant discount of Rs. 991 on Flipkart.com while those looking to buy the OnePlus Power Bank can avail a discount of Rs. 200 on on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and Amazon.in.

There is an instant discount of Rs 200 on OnePlus’ Type C headphones on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App. Discounts ranging from 20 per cent to 70 per cent are also available on OnePlus accessories such as mobile cases, covers, and adapters, exclusively on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App.

As a part of the anniversary offer, you can get the one-year Red Cable Care membership for just Rs 999 after a discount of Rs 500. Finally, all transactions made on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App via American Express Cards for order values below Rs 40,000, stand to receive a 5 per cent discount, an offer available till 31 December 2021.

No phones left behind (for discounts and deals)

We have saved the best for last– The OnePlus smartphones!

If you thought OnePlus was going to celebrate its birthday by giving discounts on everything but phones, think again! The brand is offering some really attractive offers on different smartphones. And these are available on both its flagship 9 series as well as its bestselling Nord series.

The Pro in you, you can get an instant bank discount of up to Rs 5,000 on the OnePlus 9 Pro, while there is a discount up to Rs 8,000 on the OnePlus 9. If gaming is your calling then you can opt for the gaming champ, the OnePlus 9R with a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on the OnePlus 9R. All these discounts can be availed via Kotak Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus partner stores. This offer is available until 31 January, 2022. Along with these offers, is an up to 9 months No Cost EMI on ICICI and Kotak Bank Cards transactions on Amazon.in as well. Users of ICICI Credit and Debit cards will get an instant bank discount of Rs 5,000 on the OnePlus 9 Pro, Rs 8,000 on the OnePlus 9, and Rs 3000 on the OnePlus 9R when purchasing from OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus partner stores, until 31 December.

In case you wish to get rid of your older phone as you buy a new OnePlus, you can grab some exchange bonus on that as well in this special anniversary offer. Handing in your old device can get you discounts of Rs 6,000 on the OnePlus 9 Pro, Rs 5,000 on the OnePlus 9, and Rs 4,000 on the the OnePlus 9R at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus partner stores. If you are planning to purchase the OnePlus 9 or the OnePlus 9 Pro, you have the option to get the OnePlus Gaming Triggers at a discount of Rs 600 on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App, or get a OnePlus Band at a discount of Rs 500 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus partner stores. Customers also have a chance of getting a 10 per cent cashback up to Rs 5,000 on all transactions made on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App via American Express Cards with a minimum value of Rs 40,000, including the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R devices.

The Nord series from OnePlus that has pretty much revolutionised the mid-segment smartphone zone also comes with a number of offers during this special anniversary season. You can avail a flat bank discount of Rs. 2,000 if you purchase the OnePlus Nord 2 5G while a discount of Rs. 3,000 is up for grabs on the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition. If you get the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, you can save Rs. 1,500. All of these discounts can be availed if you make a transaction via Kotak Bank Debit and Credit Cards on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus partner stores. This offer is available till 31st January 2022.

If you have an ICICI Debit or Credit card, you get an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Rs 3,000 on the OnePlus Nord 2 × PAC-MAN Edition and Rs 1,500 on OnePlus Nord CE 5G if purchased on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus partner stores. And this offer is available until 31 December, 2021. Those buying the OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition and OnePlus Nord CE can also avail a discount of Rs 3,000 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus partner stores, by exchanging any older OnePlus smartphone.

You can also get 10 per cent cashback up to Rs. 5,000 on transactions made via American Express Cards with a minimum value of INR 40,000 on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App, till 31 December, 2021. Finally, there is also an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and OnePlus partner stores.

Now, that is how you celebrate an anniversary, isn’t it?