OnePlus to start manufacturing its smart TVs in India: Report

OnePlus late last year launched its first smart TV series, including the OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro in India. At the start, both of these variants were being manufactured in China. Now according to a new report by The Economic Times, the company will soon start manufacturing its smart TVs in India.

The report citing OnePlus India’s general manager Vikas Agarwal, also stated that the company is in conversation with global component suppliers as it wants them to invest in India to produce components locally as well.

The company will now import televisions panel in open-cell format and then with the help of a partner assemble them in India. This is due to the fact that New Delhi, last year dropped import duties for open-cell television panels to zero, to help advance the country’s ‘Make in India’ program.

According to the report, OnePlus is in discussions with Dixon Technologies to assemble its TVs. Dixon Technologies currently manufactures TVs for Samsung, Xiaomi and Panasonic throughout India.

To recall, Samsung announced its return to manufacturing its TVs in India under a partnership with Dixon Technologies recently.

“Smart television is just 10% of the market and there is immense potential to grow. However, not all brands may survive like it happened in smartphones,” told Agarwal to The Economic Times.

