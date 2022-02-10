OnePlus to launch tablet with Android 12L, could be called OnePlus Pad: Report

Rumours of a OnePlus tablet have been surfacing for a while now, but we now have some more information about the software of the device. It seems OnePlus will launch the device with Android 12L out of the box.

The information comes from tipster Yogesh Brar via 91Mobiles, who suggests that the OnePlus tablet will be called the OnePlus Pad and will be launched with Android L. The tipster further adds that the tablet will launch in China first before being available in other regions including India.

What is Android 12L?

Android 12L OS is a version of Android that is specifically created for larger devices. The Android 12L user interface is optimised better for multitasking too. Currently still in beta, Android 12L is expected to launch as a stable OS for tablets later in Q1 2022.

We still don’t know what implementation of Android will be on the tablet, though. We could see a stock version of Android 12L, or perhaps one skinned with a version of OxygenOS or ColorOS more suited for larger screens that will make use of the extra on-screen real estate.

Not much besides this is currently known about the device. The OnePlus Pad is expected to launch in India by the end of this quarter, the report mentions.

A previous report had spotted the OnePlus Pad trademark on the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) website. Unfortunately, nothing more than the name was revealed, except for the filing number filing number of 018504798.

The OnePlus Pad may launch as a budget tablet that will rival entries like the Realme Pad, or a more premium device that could go up against the likes of the recently launched Galaxy Tab S8. Maybe we even see multiple variants. For now, we will have to wait a while longer for some official information to be released on the same.