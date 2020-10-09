OnePlus’ budget Y series smart TVs to be available on Flipkart next week

The company states that OnePlus TV Y series comes with a 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut and Gamma Engine features. (Representational Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus has announced that it will be bringing its range of OnePlus TV Y Series to Flipkart on October 12. The TVs will go on sale at 12 PM IST. The company claims that this will help it strengthen its newfound partnership with Flipkart ahead of the Big Billion Days sale, which is slated to start on October 16.

The OnePlus TV Y 43-inch variant will be made available at Rs 24,999 and the 32-inch variant will be made available at Rs 14,999. Additionally, the company has announced that the Y series TVs will be made available with a discount of Rs 1,000 on Flipkart between October 16 to November 18.

Apart from the discount offer, the TVs will also come with a No Cost EMI offer on multiple cards. SBI Bank credit and debit cardholders purchasing the TVs during the Big Billion Days sale will also be eligible to get an instant discount of 10 per cent.

The company states that OnePlus TV Y series comes with a 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut and Gamma Engine features. The new series also features a bezel-less design, Dolby Audio. They also come with the company’s own content discovery platform, called OxygenPlay, which allows users to enjoy an assortment of rich content from various content partners.

To recall, OnePlus launched both these Y series Smart TVs earlier this year and at the time they were made available exclusively on Amazon.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale smartphone deals: iPhone 11 at under Rs 50,000, OnePlus 8 under Rs 40,000

Amazon will keep selling the Y series TVs from OnePlus.

OnePlus currently offers three TV series: the Q series, which the company started selling on Flipkart recently, the Y series and the U series. The company is yet to bring its U series to Flipkart.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd