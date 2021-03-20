OnePlus smartwatch up for pre-orders in China, final design revealed ahead of launch

OnePlus’ first smartwatch is scheduled to launch on March 23 alongside the OnePlus 9 series in an online event. Ahead of the launch, the OnePlus smartwatch is available for pre-orders in China. Listed on the country’s online retailer JD.com, the pre-booking amount is CNY 50 (Rs 550 approximately). Alongside the pre-orders, the final render of the watch has been shared by Unbox Therapy.

People pre-ordering the smartwatch will also get a discount of CNY 100 (Rs 1110 approximately) when they make the final payment for the watch. So far, the price of the smartwatch has not been revealed. However, the listing mentions that it will have Bluetooth and GPS connectivity which are common features on a smartwatch.

On the other hand, the smartwatch’s render posted on Twitter by YouTuber reveals the final design. It has a black circular dial, black strap and two buttons on the right side. The OnePlus branding is visible on the top button of the smartwatch. The strap has a texture too which was seen in the teaser video posted by the company. The watch also looks similar to Oppo Watch RX.

Check out the tweet below

In the teasers, OnePlus has promised “seamless connectivity” and “best-in-class experience” to the fitness watch’s users. Regular features like step monitor, heart rate monitor and water resistance will be available. However, the IP rating has not been mentioned.

Recently, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed that the smartwatch will not run on Google’s Wear OS. It will run on RTOS-based operating system. “When developing the OnePlus Watch, we tried to understand the pain points for a smartwatch wearer. We chose to go with a smart wear operating system developed based on RTOS because we believe it provides you a smooth and reliable experience while offering a great battery life, covering some of the biggest concerns we’ve been hearing from people looking to buy a smartwatch,” Lau wrote in the blogpost.

Earlier leaks suggest that OnePlus smartwatch will come with 4GB storage. It will support WarpCharge technology and with 20 minutes of charge will provide seven days worth of juice. There can be a standard and LTE variant to OnePlus’ second wearable. Also, it may work as a remote for OnePlus TV.