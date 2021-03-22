OnePlus smartwatch to launch tomorrow: What to expect

OnePlus is set to unveil its first smartwatch and second wearable in an online event on March 23 alongside the launch of the OnePlus 9 series. The smartwatch was confirmed last year by the company’s CEO Pete Lau. Since then, there have been several leaks revealing the design and features of the smartwatch.

OnePlus released the design sketches of the smartwatch a few months ago revealing it will have a circular dial. A few days earlier, a render of the smartwatch was tweeted by Unbox Therapy. There is no crown-style wheel around the display like we have seen in several smartwatches. As per leaks, the display size is expected to be 46mm.

OnePlus posted a video teaser on Twitter focusing on the strap. The image posted on Twitter also shows that the strap will have a texture instead of being plain. There are two buttons on the right side. The top one of the two has OnePlus branding on it. Lau said that it will include “a premium material never before seen in a smartwatch”.

OnePlus smartwatch will not run on Google’s WearOS. Lau revealed that it will run on an RTOS-based operating system. “When developing the OnePlus Watch, we tried to understand the pain points for a smartwatch wearer. We chose to go with a smart wear operating system developed based on RTOS because we believe it provides you a smooth and reliable experience while offering a great battery life, covering some of the biggest concerns we’ve been hearing from people looking to buy a smartwatch,” he wrote in the blog post.

OnePlus has also promised, “seamless connectivity” and “best-in-class experience” to the users. The watch is expected to work as a remote for OnePlus TV users as well. It will come with 4GB of storage. There can be standard and LTE variants of the watch too. In the battery department, it will support Warp Charge technology. In 20 minutes it is expected to run up to seven days. The processor has not been confirmed yet. If it features Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor, it will be the second smartwatch in the world to do so after TicWatch Pro 3.

Apart from the regular heart rate, step monitors it is expected to come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Additionally, it will monitor the user’s sleeping patterns, stress as well as blood saturation.

Ahead of the launch, the smartwatch is available for pre-orders in China on retailer JD.com. The pre-booking amount is CNY 50 (Rs 550 approximately). Those who pre-order will also be eligible to get a CNY 100 (Rs 1110 approximately) discount.