OnePlus smartwatch: Everything we know about Apple Watch rival

There have been several leaks pointing to the imminent launch of OnePlus’ first smartwatch. Confirmed last year by Oneplus CEO Pete Lau, the smartwatch has already been listed on India’s certification website, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). There can be two versions of the smartwatch including one with thinner bezels.

Recent images/sketches from patents spotted by Techniknews give another insight into what the watch could look like. As expected from the earlier sketches released by the company, it has a circular design. There can be two types of strap options once the smartwatch gets a launch. One can silicone strap for fitness enthusiasts and the other one can be more formal. We may also see a Cyberpunk 2077-themed strap for the upcoming watch.

From what we know so far, the OnePlus smartwatch will run on Google WearOS. However, we may some tweaks on top of it as the company aims to add it to its ecosystem of devices. Lau revealed that the company has been working with Google to improve the platform for its first smartwatch. This may help OnePlus users not just keep the smartwatch connected to the phone but its TV and other devices in the future as well.

“What we’re trying to do is work with Google to try to improve the connectivity between the Wear OS ecosystem, Android TV, and Android smartphones to create this ability for better device interoperability across the ecosystems,” OnePlus CEO said in an interview.

The company may also go on a different route and create its own proprietary OS system. Like other smartwatches in the segment, OnePlus can also be seen heart rate monitor, Sp02 monitor, sleep tracking, GPS tracking and others.

There is no confirmation about the smartwatch’s launch yet but it was expected to be unveiled early in 2021. Also, there are no leaks about the pricing of the smartwatch as well. However, in order to undercut Oppo, it may be priced between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.