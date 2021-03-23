OnePlus Watch launched in India: Price, specifications and other details

OnePlus has launched its first smartwatch in a virtual event alongside the OnePlus 9 series. The OnePlus Watch is priced at Rs 14,999 as part of a launch offer. It comes with a 46mm round dial with a 2.5D curved glass AMOLED display. Under the hood, it has 4GB standalone storage and runs on RTOS-based OS. It has more than 110 workout modes with automatic workout detection for workouts like jogging and running. It has a 5ATM and IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Design

It has a stainless steel body with a glossy CD pattern on the display with a unibody design. The strap material used is fluoroelastomer on the standard edition whereas leather on the Cobal Limited Edition. The standard variant also comes with a stainless steel case in Midnight Steel and Midnight Black colours whereas the Cobalt Edition comes with a cobalt alloy case in gold.

Workout modes and monitors

The 110 workout modes include key modes like walking, jogging, running, marathon, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, freestyle training, swimming, elliptical, cross trainer, rowing machine, badminton, mountaineering, outdoor orienteering, yoga, cricket and others. It comes with monitors like SpO2 monitoring, stress detection, breathing, rapid heart rate alert and Sedentary reminder. The blood oxygen saturation monitor comes in handy, especially in Covid-19 times. OnePlus says that it has fast and accurate positioning. The smartwatch is equipped with standalone GPS with four satellite positioning. Users can check their health data in the OnePlus Health app.

Connectivity

The OnePlus Watch lets users make hands-free calls, access app notifications, phone settings, and control the camera shutter. For OnePlus phone users, they have direct access to the Zen Mode and gallery. Users can control music from the smartwatch as well and listen to it using any Bluetooth device.

The unique feature of OnePlus Watch is that it doubles as a controller for OnePlus TV. Users can control the volume, browser through content using the watch. The watch can detect that the person has fallen asleep and turns off the TV after 30 minutes. Also, it lowers the volume of the TV when there is an incoming call.

Battery and charging

OnePlus Watch can go up to two weeks on a full charge. It comes with Warp Charge technology. Charging the watch for 20 minutes gives seven days’ worth of charge whereas five minutes of charging gives a day’s charge.