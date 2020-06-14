Affordable smart TVs to phones: Everything OnePlus set to launch soon

OnePlus to launch affordable TVs next month. (Image: OnePlus) OnePlus to launch affordable TVs next month. (Image: OnePlus)

The next couple of months are probably going to be extremely busy for OnePlus as it prepares to unveil multiple products in India and global market. The brand has confirmed to launch affordable smart TVs on July 2 in the country but various reports suggest that OnePlus will not be limited to smart television only.

OnePlus is said to launch its first-ever truly wireless earphones as well as OnePlus Z smartphone in the coming month. Also, while the OnePlus 8 series is preparing to go on sale starting tomorrow, information about the OnePlus 8T have already started to pour in. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming OnePlus products:

OnePlus smart TVs

OnePlus is all set to enter the affordable TV segment in the country on July 2. The upcoming affordable smart televisions from OnePlus have received BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification revealing the two models with 32-inch and 43-inch screen sizes.

OnePlus Smart TV screen sizes revealed: 32-inch and 43-inch tipped to launch (Express photo) OnePlus Smart TV screen sizes revealed: 32-inch and 43-inch tipped to launch (Express photo)

As per the listing, both the OnePlus TVs with model numbers 32HA0A00 and 43FA0A00 have LED panels and support Bluetooth v5.0. OnePlus has already revealed that the base model of the OnePlus TV — most likely the 32-inch model — will be priced below Rs 20,000.

OnePlus TWS earbuds

OnePlus is working on a pair of truly wireless earbuds, which according to a report by XDA developers, will be called OnePlus Pods. The publication found a string of text in the Android 11 beta build of OnePlus 8 that mentions the name of the upcoming TWS earbuds.

OnePlus Pods expected to launch next month. The company yet to reveal details. (Image: Max J.) OnePlus Pods expected to launch next month. The company yet to reveal details. (Image: Max J.)

Last month, tipster Max J tipped the name of the earbuds as OnePlus Buds while revealing the design of the audio product. According to the tipster, the OnePlus TWS earbuds will launch next month after the brand unveils its affordable smart TVs in India.

OnePlus Z coming soon

An AndroidCentral report suggests that the OnePlus Z smartphone, previously tipped to be the OnePlus 8 Lite, will be launched in India on July 10. Another report suggests that the device will be an affordable smartphone that will start at a price of Rs 24,990 for the base model of 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM.

OnePlus 8 Lite renders shared by OnLeaks and 91Mobiles. OnePlus 8 Lite renders shared by OnLeaks and 91Mobiles.

A leak claims that the OnePlus Z will feature Snapdragon 765G processor, 6.55-inch 90Hz Super AMOLED screen, in-display fingerprint sensor, 64MP+16MP+2MP triple rear camera setup, 16MP punch-hole selfie camera, and 4300mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The phone could run OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10.

OnePlus 8T also launching?

Deep within the source code of OnePlus’ Engineering Mode app in Android 11 beta, XDA Developers found some information related to the future OnePlus devices. As per the report, the OnePlus 8T could support Super Warp Charge with 65W fast charging similar to Oppo’s SuperVOOC 2.0 and Realme’s SuperDart solutions. The code also reveals that there is an Ice Blue version of the OnePlus phone is in the works, which could mean an Ice Blue version of the OnePlus 8T or 8T Pro.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd