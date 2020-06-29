OnePlus TV series (2020) launching this week: Launch date, features, price in India

OnePlus affordable smart TVs are coming. (Image: Amazon) OnePlus affordable smart TVs are coming. (Image: Amazon)

OnePlus is foraying into the “affordable” TV segment in India with its upcoming launch of smart TVs in the country on July 2. While earlier rumours suggested the brand to launch two smart TVs, OnePlus tweeted to confirm that it will announce three new TV models.

Amazon India website already has a microsite dedicated to the upcoming TV series, hinting at their features. The products are listed on the site with a “Notify me” button. Here is everything that we know about the upcoming smart TV lineup of OnePlus:

OnePlus TV models and pricing

Earlier reports suggested that the OnePlus’ entry-level smart TVs will start at around $200 or Rs 15,000 and the mid-range TV will likely be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 40,000. Later, OnePlus confirmed that the starting price of its new lineup of smart TVs will be set under Rs 20,000 while also suggesting that there will be more than one TV model.

Recently, while reiterating the starting price of the upcoming OnePlus smart TVs, the brand confirmed that there will be a total of three models. In the same teaser, OnePlus also hinted at the pricing of the upcoming TVs. It noted that the cheaper model of the upcoming smart TV series will be priced under Rs 20,000, whereas the second and third TV models will be priced under Rs 30,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively.

OnePlus smart TVs: Features

Going by the teasers shared by OnePlus and the brand CEO Pete Lau, the upcoming TV series could be aiming to achieve what earlier OnePlus smartphones achieved in the Indian market — premium experience at affordable pricing. Starting this month, Lau had tweeted, “It’s official. We’re making our premium smart TV experience more accessible to our Indian community.” Notably, OnePlus currently has two smart TVs — Q1 and Q1 Pro — under its portfolio, which are not soft on pricing.

OnePlus TVs will be available on Amazon.in. (Image: Amazon) OnePlus TVs will be available on Amazon.in. (Image: Amazon)

Later, Lau confirmed a number of new details about the upcoming affordable TVs in a series of tweets and a blog post. He confirmed that the new TV series will sport the Cinematic Display, 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, Gamma Engine, Dolby Vision, and a bezel-less design.

He tweeted, “Our new Cinematic Display has earned its name with an exceptional DCI-P3 93% color gamut, one of the fullest, most vivid displays of color out there.”

“We’re taking smoothness to the next level with our innovative Gamma Engine to deliver better picture quality at a more affordable price,” Lau said in another tweet.

It’s all that you need at a price that you want. Can you guess the price of the upcoming OnePlus TV Series? #SmarterTV #OnePlusTV — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 27, 2020

In the latest tweet Lau notes, “For the new OnePlus TV, we took away the bezel and gave you more immersive display. It’s more TV at a more affordable price.”

The Amazon India page of the OnePlus affordable smart TVs reiterates the information revealed by Pete Lau about the upcoming TV series. The microsite also reveals that customers who pre-book the OnePlus TV series now will get 2 years extended warranty for free.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd