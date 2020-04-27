Just as OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus’ wireless charger is priced much cheaper in India

The new OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger comes with the ability to charge the new OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone at 30W. The new OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger comes with the ability to charge the new OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone at 30W.

During the international OnePlus 8 series event, the company also unveiled its first wireless charger called the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger. In the US, the charger launched at $69.95, which converts to Rs 5,300.

OnePlus fans have been waiting for the India pricing of the wireless charger for a long time. The wait is over as OnePlus lists the wireless charger on its official website. It is priced much cheaper in India when compared to the US. The OnePlus wireless charger is priced at Rs 3,990, in the country.

The sale date isn’t available yet. The OnePlus India website currently shows the availability as ‘coming soon’. It is fair to assume that the wireless charger could be available or go on sale along with the OnePlus 8 series phones after the lockdown lifts and e-commerce platforms start selling non-essential products. Currently, e-commerce giants such as Amazon and Flipkart are selling only essential products as per the government order.

Everything about OnePlus wireless charger

The OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger comes with the ability to charge the new OnePlus 8 Pro at 30W. It can charge other wireless smartphones just at a 10W capacity. This is because the company uses a proprietary method to deliver the 30W current on the OnePlus 8 Pro and does not deliver the current as per the Qi standard, which is the standard most phones from brands like Huawei, Google, Samsung and others use.

The OnePlus wireless charger comes with additional features such as smart detection, foreign object detection, and protection against overheating, overcurrent and overvoltage. OnePlus claims that the charger can charge devices with covers as thick as 8mm.

Coming to the charging capabilities, the Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger according to the company charges the OnePlus 8 Pro from 0 to 50 per cent within 29 minutes.

Bedtime Mode comes automatically enabled with the device from 11 PM to 7 PM. The mode also lets users adjust the timings manually or completely turn it off from the companion app.

The mode also helps the charger to charge the device based on your sleep pattern, meaning when you get up the phone will be completely charged. With this feature coming in you will no longer need to worry if the charger overcharged your device, which often can cause battery damage.

