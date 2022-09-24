OnePlus Nord Watch specs revealed: Here’s what to expect

Last week, OnePlus teased the Nord Watch and said that the budget wearable will soon be available in the Indian market. And now, the known tipster Mukul Sharma has shared some leaked renders of the upcoming smartwatch which confirms that the watch will be available in black.

OnePlus has also created a dedicated webpage for the OnePlus Nord Watch. It looks like the OnePlus Nord Watch will come with a unique-looking strap and have a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels. On the micro-website, you can see that the smartwatch will have a 1.78-inch 60Hz AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 500 nits.

The watch might also come with a brand new companion app called the OnePlus N Health app which is rumoured to be compatible with Android as well as iOS. Speculations suggest that the watch might offer up to ten days of battery life, will be IP68 certified and come with 105 fitness modes.

The OnePlus Nord Watch is expected to offer standard fitness tracking features like heart rate, step count, sleep monitoring and stress and women’s health tracking. OnePlus also said on the webpage that more information about the Nord Watch will be available on September 26 and September 28.

Last month, the OnePlus Nord Watch was spotted on the Bluetooth Signal Interest Group certification website with the model number OPBBE221. With OnePlus currently offering only two devices in the wearable market, it looks like the Nord Watch will be priced somewhere between the budget friendly OnePlus Band and the premium OnePlus Watch.