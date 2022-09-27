OnePlus Nord Watch specs and price revealed ahead of launch

OnePlus is all set to launch its pocket-friendly smartwatch under the Nord brand tomorrow. But ahead of its official launch, the specs and price of the device have surfaced online. Here, we will take a quick look at what the Nord Watch will offer. OnePlus has already created a dedicated webpage for the OnePlus Nord Watch, revealing a handful of features and hardware specifications like the screen size.

According to a recent tweet by the known tipster Mukul Sharma, the OnePlus Nord Watch will be available on Amazon and cost under Rs 10,000.

OnePlus Nord Watch < INR 10K pic.twitter.com/7kBwAgXpNU — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) September 22, 2022

OnePlus Nord Watch: Expected specifications

The OnePlus Nord Watch will feature a 1.78-inch 60Hz AMOLED screen that offers a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels. It also has a peak brightness of 500 nits, which should help with visibility when under direct sunlight. The company says the OnePlus Nord Watch will let users choose from more than 100 customisable watch faces and have 105 sports modes.

The smartwatch will connect using Bluetooth 5.2 and offer standard health tracking options like the SpO2 sensor, step count, sleep tracking and heart rate and stress monitoring. The dedicated webpage suggests that the upcoming feature is most likely women’s health tracking.

It looks like OnePlus is also working on a new companion app for the Nord Watch called N Health app, which will be compatible with both iOS as well as Android. Rumour has it that the smartwatch will offer up to ten days of battery life and will be available in two colours – blue and black.