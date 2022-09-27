scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

OnePlus Nord Watch specs and price revealed ahead of launch

The OnePlus Nord Watch features a 1.78-inch 60Hz AMOLED screen and offers up to ten days of battery life.

OnePlus Nord WatchOnePlus will be launching the OnePlus Nord Watch tommorow. (Image Source: OnePlus)

OnePlus is all set to launch its pocket-friendly smartwatch under the Nord brand tomorrow. But ahead of its official launch, the specs and price of the device have surfaced online. Here, we will take a quick look at what the Nord Watch will offer. OnePlus has already created a dedicated webpage for the OnePlus Nord Watch, revealing a handful of features and hardware specifications like the screen size.

According to a recent tweet by the known tipster Mukul Sharma, the OnePlus Nord Watch will be available on Amazon and cost under Rs 10,000.

OnePlus Nord Watch: Expected specifications

The OnePlus Nord Watch will feature a 1.78-inch 60Hz AMOLED screen that offers a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels. It also has a peak brightness of 500 nits, which should help with visibility when under direct sunlight. The company says the OnePlus Nord Watch will let users choose from more than 100 customisable watch faces and have 105 sports modes.

The smartwatch will connect using Bluetooth 5.2 and offer standard health tracking options like the SpO2 sensor, step count, sleep tracking and heart rate and stress monitoring. The dedicated webpage suggests that the upcoming feature is most likely women’s health tracking.

Also Read |OnePlus 11 Pro might mark return of alert slider, sport redesigned camera: Report

It looks like OnePlus is also working on a new companion app for the Nord Watch called N Health app, which will be compatible with both iOS as well as Android. Rumour has it that the smartwatch will offer up to ten days of battery life and will be available in two colours – blue and black.

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...Premium
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...Premium
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...
The Kurmis: a political historyPremium
The Kurmis: a political history
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricketPremium
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricket

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-09-2022 at 12:18:49 pm
Next Story

Bengaluru: Jayanagar residents protest for banning commercial activities in public playground; MP’s office says ‘we don’t grant permissions’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 27: Latest News
Advertisement