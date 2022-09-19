scorecardresearch
OnePlus Nord Watch teased ahead of launch in India

The OnePlus Nord Watch will be the third wearable by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer.

OnePlus Nord WatchThe OnePlus Nord Watch might get a new companion app called OnePlus N Health app.

In the last few months, OnePlus has launched a number of products in the Indian market ranging from the OnePlus 10T to the Nord wired earphones. And it looks like the popular smartphone maker is adding another product to its pocket-friendly Nord lineup.

The company recently announced that the much-hyped OnePlus Nord Watch will soon be available in the Indian market. Currently, OnePlus has only two wearables, namely, the OnePlus Watch and the OnePlus Band. With the Nord Watch, the company is planning to fill the void between the two offerings.

While OnePlus is yet to officially reveal details about the upcoming device, the known tipster Mukul Sharma suggested that the watch will have a rectangular screen and come with a unique strap. The design indicates that the watch will be available in three colours – black, white and gold with a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels.

Also Read |OnePlus 11 Pro might mark return of alert slider, sport redesigned camera: Report

Last month, the device was spotted on the Bluetooth Signal Interest Group certification website with the model number OPBBE221. It looks like the OnePlus Nord Watch will have Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and get a new companion app called OnePlus N Health app.

Rumour has it that the OnePlus Nord Watch will support standard health tracking functions like sleep and activity tracking, step count, notifications, music controls, heart rate monitoring, and SpO2 sensor. Reports suggest that the OnePlus Nord Watch could be priced between Rs 5000 and Rs 8000, making it available at an accessible price.

