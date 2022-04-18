OnePlus Nord Buds to launch in India on April 28 along with OnePlus 10R: What to expect

OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus Nord Buds will be unveiled at the “More Power To You” event along with the OnePlus 10R 5G and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G on April 28. The Nord Buds will mark the expansion of the budget Nord product line into the audio category, in an apparent bid to make the Nord product line accessible to more customers.

The OnePlus Nord Buds are expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Buds N, which are slated for release on April 21 in China. The expected specs of the OnePlus Buds N were shared by tech tipster Mukul Sharma who shared them in a tweet.

According to Sharma, the earphones are expected to come with large 12.4mm audio drivers, USB Type-C connectivity and IP55 dust and water resistance. The earphones are expected to have 30 hours of battery life with a 41 mAh battery in each bud and a 480 mAh battery in the case.

OnePlus Buds N (Nord Buds)

12.4mm ultra-large drivers

USB Type-C

IP55

30 hrs battery life

94ms Low latency

Dolby Atmos

Bluetooth 5.2

480mAh case/41mAh individual buds

Moonlight White, Twilight Black#OnePlus #OnePlusBudsN #OnePlusNordBuds pic.twitter.com/XAmUGVMhZV — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 18, 2022

Sharma claims that the earphones will have low 94ms low-latency audio streaming and support for both Dolby Atmos and Bluetooth 5.2. The truly-wireless earphones are expected to come in two colours: Midnight White and Twilight Black.

The company will also showcase the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite at the event. The OnePlus 10R will be powered by a Mediatek processor, likely the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. The phone’s major USP will be the first 150W fast charging which give the phone 100 per cent charge in just 17 minutes.