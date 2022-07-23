OnePlus Nord Buds CE to launch on August 1: What to expect

OnePlus is launching the Nord Buds CE later this year on August 1. The Nord Buds CE will add to the phonemaker’s audio product portfolio and will be sold alongside the Nord Buds which launched in April this year, and other OnePlus earbuds like the OnePlus Buds Pro.

OnePlus recently announced the upcoming product on its official Twitter handle, even hinting at the design of the earbuds, which appear to have a stem and what looks like a secondary set of microphones on the top of the earbuds. Check out the tweet below.

OnePlus Nord Buds CE is coming on 1st August to continue the legacy of amazing sound quality and great designs. — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 22, 2022

The ‘CE’ moniker suggests that these will be more affordable earbuds than the Nord Buds, which currently cost Rs 2,599 in India. While the Nord Buds come with 12.4mm dynamic drivers, 30 hours of battery life and fast charging, we still don’t know a lot about the Nord Buds CE.

The ‘Core Edition’ buds could perhaps feature lesser total battery life and features, or cut down on some other features. We also see from the image that the earbuds feature no silicone tips, just like the original OnePlus Buds, which were the brand’s first pair of TWS earbuds. The earbuds also come with an oval case that looks like it will carry the earbuds vertically, again, just like the first-gen OnePlus Buds.

More information on the earbuds is set to be available over the next few days leading up to the launch on August 1. Meanwhile a number of other TWS earbuds and headphones are on offer during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2022 in India, that you can check out before July 24.