OnePlus launches new OnePlus TV ad campaign featuring Shahid, Mira Kapoor

After conquering the smartphone world and becoming one of the most popular smartphone brands in the country, OnePlus dived into the world of smart TVs a few years ago. The brand followed the same ethos of offering its users premium experience but at a more affordable price which propelled it to success. To say that it worked would be an understatement. As per a Counterpoint Research Report, OnePlus is among the top five smart TV brands in India in Q4 2021, with over 300 percent YoY growth.

OnePlus, however, is not planning on resting on its laurels. The brand strives for more, and as it keeps reminding us, simply Never Settles. The brand has launched a new campaign, “Stay Connected. Stay Smarter.” featuring the OnePlus TV Y1S and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge. It has paired these power-TVs with Bollywood’s power couple and OnePlus TV category brand ambassadors, Shahid and Mira Kapoor.

“Stay Connected. Stay Smarter.” is not your ‘run of the mill’ ad that bombards viewers with specs and numbers of the device but actually has a very creative edge. It brings a fresh, ‘smart’ take on the playful relationship angle of a couple while keeping the OnePlus TV Y1S and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge’s connectivity features at the heart of it. The ad focuses on how the Smart TVs’ seamless connectivity capabilities with other OnePlus devices can simply allow you to enjoy a holistic smart home experience.

One of the most clever parts of the ad is the fact that OnePlus has very creatively highlighted some of its other devices through the same ad as well. The OnePlus smartphone and the OnePlus Watch also make brief appearances in the ad film, showcasing how the OnePlus ecosystem is the ultimate ‘smart’ choice one needs to make to enjoy a connected, hassle-free smart home experience.

Speaking about the campaign, Saurabh Kapoor, Head of Brand and Category Marketing, OnePlus India shared, “We are delighted to bring the all-new campaign film in continuation with our partnership with Shahid and Mira for the OnePlus Smart TV category. As a consumer-centric brand, we are constantly striving to deliver a seamless connected ecosystem experience, offering the best of smart TV technology to our users at more accessible price points. Shahid and Mira’s zeal in the campaign film perfectly matches our OnePlus community’s youthful spirit and passion for superior smart technology and we are confident that our community will enjoy this wholesome campaign film”.

Ishita Grover, Head of Marketing Communication and Government Relations, OnePlus India, explained that the objective of the campaign was to highlight the truly seamless, smarter connectivity experience that OnePlus TVs can provide with multiple devices at the same time. “The newly launched OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge are an extension of our popular OnePlus TV Y Series which played a crucial role in driving our phenomenal success in the India smart TV segment,” she said. “The new campaign film effectively highlights the effortless smart connectivity, power-packed Android 11.0, and other smart features that offer truly seamless smart home entertainment experiences to our users. We are positive that this collaboration will be well-received by our consumers in India and help us further deepen our bond with them.”

Directed by Suraj Wanvari, the new campaign was led and conceptualised by the OnePlus India Marketing team. It is produced by Dhruv Singhal while Sejal Shah is the DoP. The campaign execution and production were driven by Media Monks.

Powered by Android 11, the OnePlus TV Y1S and the Y1S Edge offer connectivity features through the OnePlus Connect app 2.0 that allows users to turn their OnePlus smartphones into their smart TV remote controls, which Shahdi Kapoor showcases in the ad. The ad a;s highlights how Mira Kapoor uses her OnePlus Watch to turn down the volume on the OnePlus smart TV and even to turn it off later. The ad film also shows how you get the same seamless connectivity on the OnePlus Buds devices as well – pulling out the buds from your ears when connected to the TV will automatically pause the content playing on the device, which will resume playing once you put them back in.

With such a creative approach, it is no surprise that the campaign has received a phenomenal response. Launched on Friday, 11 March 2022, the campaign teaser garnered a reach of over four million on Instagram with over two million views. The TVC campaign officially went live on14 March 2022 across YouTube, social media, TV as well as cinema. You can watch the ad film here.

The OnePlus TV Y1S and the OnePlus Y1S Edge are available in 32 inch and 43 inch variants. The OnePlus TV Y1S comes with a starting price of Rs. 16,499 across online platforms while the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge is available at the starting price of Rs. 16,999 across offline retails outlets bundled with exciting offers and discounts.