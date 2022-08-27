scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

OnePlus launches budget friendly Nord wired earphones in India

The OnePlus Nord wired earphones come with 9.2mm drivers and will be available for purchase starting September 1.

OnePlus Nord Wired EarphonesThe OnePlus Nord wired earphone is the third audio product in the Nord series. (Image source: OnePlus)

Taking inspiration from the Bullets Wireless Z neckband Bluetooth earphones, OnePlus today launched the Nord wired earphones in India. The wired earphones mark the company’s third audio product in the Nord series.

The Nord wired earphones are powered by 9.2mm drivers and have a sound cavity of 0.42cc. They also offer in-line control buttons that allow users to control the volume and trigger voice assistants.

It comes with a 3.5mm jack and three pairs of silicone tips, which differ in size. Similar to OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, the Nord wired earphones comes with magnets that can pause audio when you stick them together and resume it when decoupled. They weigh a mere 15 grams and have IPX4 certification, offering water splash resistance. It is available in black colour with a red accent.

Also Read |OnePlus working on a foldable phone? CEO Pete Lau shares a teaser

The company says Nord wired earphones will go on sale starting September 1 and will be available for purchase on the OnePlus website and Amazon. You can also buy the earphones from OnePlus Experience store and other offline retailers like Reliance Digital, Bajaj Electronics, Vijay Sales, Top10 Mobiles and Poojara Telecom to name a few.

OnePlus Nord wired earphones are priced at Rs 799. While the company removed 3.5mm jack starting with OnePlus 6T, there are some Nord series devices like Nord CE, Nord CE2 and Nord CE 2 Lite that have retained the audio jack.

Earlier this month, the BBK electronics-owned company launched budget TWS Earbuds named Nord Buds CE.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 07:06:14 pm
