OnePlus is reportedly working on a cheaper set of wireless earbuds with ANC

OnePlus just recently launched its Buds Pro under Rs 10,000 and it is now reportedly working on a cheaper set of wireless earbuds. A known tipster Max Jambor suggested on Twitter that the upcoming OnePlus earphones will be a “Lite Edition” of the Buds Pro.

If this turns out to be true, then it is expected to borrow some of the key features from the premium model. While the details about the upcoming product are currently unknown, the tipster suggests that the cheaper version will offer support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

1+ is working on a new – lower priced – pair of headphones with ANC. Some sort of Lite edition of the Buds Pro I really like the Buds Pro so I am curious what those cheaper ones have to offer — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) August 30, 2021

Currently, the OnePlus Buds Pro is the only one that offers an ANC feature. The other two budget OnePlus wireless earbuds, OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Z, lack ANC. Both the earbuds are priced under Rs 5,000 segment. There are brands like Oppo and Realme that are already selling a true pair of wireless earphones with active noise cancellation in the same price segment.

However, it is unclear as to which price segment OnePlus is planning to target. The Lite version of the OnePlus Buds Pro will likely lack support for wireless charging. As of now, there is no information on when OnePlus plans to launch the new model. The rumour mill suggests that the company will soon launch a OnePlus 9RT smartphone, so there is a possibility that we may get to see the new wireless earbuds soon.

However, these are just rumours, so users are advised to take these with a pinch of salt. The OnePlus Buds Pro comes with 11mm dynamic drivers, Dolby Atmos support, adaptive noise cancellation, IP55 water resistance, wireless charging support, and more. It comes with a price tag of Rs 9,990. It will be interesting to see what all features OnePlus will pack in a more affordable package.