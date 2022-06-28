OnePlus making a ‘Nord Watch’, could begin internal testing soon

OnePlus has gone through a transition in the past two years with its Nord series. After launching a few smartphones under the Nord-series that are priced much below the flagship number series, OnePlus is now reportedly also looking forward to launching a Nord-series smartwatch in India.

The new wearable, which as per many reports, may simply be called the ‘Nord Watch’, could launch as soon as Q3 2022 and the company will allegedly soon begin internally testing the device.

A recent report by TelecomTalk suggests that the Nord Watch was recently discovered on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, while Twitter tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has reported that the product will soon undergo internal testing in the country.

[Exclusive] Can confirm that the internal testing of the OnePlus Nord Watch has begun in India. The watch will most likely launch in Q3, 2022.

Furthermore, I’ve spotted the upcoming Nord Watch on the Indian BIS as well.

Feel free to retweet.#OnePlus #OnePlusNordWatch pic.twitter.com/o6ZcJqZZQr — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 27, 2022

Not much is known about the Nord Watch right now in terms of specifications. However, we expect it to be a watered-down version of the OnePlus Watch that launched last year. The Nord Watch could also be based on the same RTOS operating system that powered the OnePlus Watch, although we must wait a little longer to know for sure.

The Nord Watch would be the company’s second smartwatch and third overall wearable product alongside the OnePlus Band and the OnePlus Watch. While the latter is a higher-priced device, starting at Rs 13,999 on the OnePlus website, the Band and the upcoming Nord Watch are expected to be more budget-oriented devices.

The Nord Watch could be priced well below the Rs 10,000 mark, helping it compete with a number of watchmakers in the segment including Noise, Boat, Fire Boltt and other brands. The device will also likely pack all popular features like heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking and a SpO2 sensor.