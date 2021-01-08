OnePlus fitness band to launch on January 11: Will feature blood oxygen monitoring

OnePlus Fitness Band is launching on January 11, and the device will feature blood oxygen level monitoring as well.

OnePlus has confirmed that its fitness band will launch in India on January 11. The company made the announcement on its social media handles. The fitness band will feature an SpO2 monitor to let users know their blood oxygen saturation level, according to the OnePlus India Twitter feed. This will be OnePlus’ first ever fitness wearable device.

The company has also sent out media invites confirming the launch. OnePlus will be launching the device on its official Instagram handle at 11 am on the said date.

The SpO2 monitoring has become a popular addition to many fitness devices in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s because in COVID patients, a drop in blood oxygen levels can indicate that the situation might be getting worse and medical intervention is needed. Fitness bands with such a feature can be very useful in such scenarios.

Other features of the band will be the ability to track different kinds of sports, including yoga and cricket, and a large battery life. The OnePlus band will likely compete with other popular options in the market such as the Xiaomi Mi Band series, the Realme fitness bands and the Samsung FitE. All of these are affordable bands in the Indian market priced in the under Rs 3,000 segment.

This will be OnePlus’ first fitness product as it expands into the lifestyle space further. The brand has already launched premium QLED TVs and affordable mid-range TVs in India. OnePlus is also expected to introduce two new variants of its smartwatch, named OnePlus Watch and OnePlus Watch RX, according to the latest leaks. It is not yet confirmed when the company will launch these two watches.