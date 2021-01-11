OnePlus to launch its fitness band today: All we know so far

OnePlus is set to launch its first fitness band in India today. The announcement came early in January confirming the leaks about the launch date of the band before the smartwatch from the Chinese smartphone maker.

Ahead of the launch, there have been a few leaks about OnePlus’ fitness gear’s specifications and price. According to a tipster Ishan Agarwal, the fitness band will sport a 1.1-inch AMOLED display which is almost a standard size display for a fitness band these days.

The feature list of the band consists of the basic round the clock heart rate monitoring and SpO2 blood saturation monitoring. The latter has become a popular feature on fitness bands these days due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Other features of the band include sleep tracking, 13 exercise modes and an IP68 rating. The battery life of the band is expected to be 14 days which is satisfactory.

As per the leaked photos, buyers will have the option of choosing between multiple band combinations like orange and grey. They are also expected to be available in one single colour.

The expected price of OnePlus’ fitness band is Rs 2,499 which will put it in direct competition with Mi Band 5, Honor Band 5 and others. It will be interesting to see if OnePlus manages to get the basics right with its debut fitness band that will set the tone for more fitness-oriented devices.

After the launch of the fitness band, OnePlus is also expected to launch its first smartwatch early this year. OnePlus’ CEO and co-founder, Pete Lau has already confirmed the developments via his Twitter handle.