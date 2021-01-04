OnePlus starts teasing its first fitness band as launch nears

OnePlus is gearing up to launch a fitness band in India soon. With the announcement, OnePlus has also launched the ‘Pursuit of Fitness’ quiz under which participants have to answer a question every day to stand a chance to win the upcoming device. OnePlus Band can even launch before the upcoming smartwatch from the Chinese smartphone maker.

With the launch of the OnePlus fitness band, the company will be extending its product lineup and try to create an ecosystem of devices like other brands. As per tipster Ishan Agarwal, the fitness band will have a 1.1-inch AMOLED display. The features of the band include 24/7 heart rate and SpO2 blood saturation monitoring, sleep tracking, and 13 exercise modes. It will also have up to 14 days of battery life and an IP68 rating.

This year, we are here to help you achieve all your fitness goals and make your life easier.#SmartEverywear Head to the link to get notified: https://t.co/LUCWvulREa pic.twitter.com/ynLzgyFxku — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 4, 2021

The expected price of the band is Rs 2,499. Despite the SpO2 blood saturation monitoring, it has standard features when compared to competitors. The new fitness band will compete with the likes of Mi Band 5, Honor Band 5, Realme Band.

Ahead of the launch, few photos of the OnePlus fitness band have surfaced as well which shows that it will have a slightly widescreen. The band will also be available in a few different colour combinations like grey and orange which make it look sporty. It is not yet clear how many colour combinations it will be available in. Also, how many watch faces will the company offer.

Last year, the company’s CEO and co-founder, Pete Lau confirmed via its Twitter handle that OnePlus will be launching its first smartwatch in the first quarter of the year.

