OnePlus Buds Pro listed in new Radiant Silver colour on website ahead of official launch

OnePlus has listed its OnePlus Buds Pro in a new ‘Radiant Silver’ colour on its website. Although the product isn’t yet available for sale in India, users can sign up to be notified when the product is available. According to the website, the silver variant will cost the same as the currently available Matte Black and Glossy White variants, which is Rs 9,900. The new variant will likely launch along with the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G on March 31.

In images on OnePlus’ website, the Radiant Silver coloured device has a reflective silver paint job that looks shiny and has light grey ear tips. According to the images, even the accompanying charging case which supports wireless charging will also be covered in the reflective silver coating.

The earbuds support LHDC (Low Latency High Definition Audio Codec) audio, allowing for high-resolution audio to be streamed over Bluetooth. It also has Bluetooth 5.2, with support for lower-latency audio streaming. The earbuds also have Dolby Atmos support.

The OnePlus Buds Pro supports warp charging at 2W which should give users 10-hours’ worth of battery life (for the buds and case) with a 10-minute charge. The company promises 28 hours of total playback with noise cancellation and 38 hours of playback with noise cancellation off.

The earbuds come with a sensor on the stem that allows users to squeeze the stem in different ways to accept and reject calls and toggle music controls. The earbuds are IP55 water and sweat-resistant.

The app for the earbuds also has a feature called OnePlus Audio ID that claims to give a profile of the user’s ears after a test to configure the audio for them. The app can also be used for turning on OnePlus’ Zen mode, which plays a stream of calming sounds that mixes nature sounds with soothing music. It also has a mode that streams white noise.