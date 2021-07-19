OnePlus Buds Pro details revealed: Noise cancellation, warp charging, and more

Here's all we know about the OnePlus Buds Pro so far. (Image Source: OnePlus)

OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus Buds Pro this week alongside the new Nord 2. The true wireless earphones will be the brand’s third pair of TWS earbuds after the OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Z. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has now started revealing details around its new audio product.

In an interview with CNET, the company revealed that the new earbuds will come with “adaptive noise cancellation” which will be able to cancel up to 40 decibels noise. It is unclear how this will be different than ANC, or active noise cancellation.

Like the Apple AirPods Pro, the OnePlus Buds Pro will also come with a sensor on its stem to force toggle the noise cancellation feature. This will let users to turn off the adaptive noise cancellation when they don’t need it.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 2 design revealed: Everything to know before July 22 launch

The earbuds will also support Warp Charging at 2W, which will give users the same 10-hours of battery life (buds+case) with a 10-minute charge that we saw on the older OnePlus Buds. OnePlus is also promising 28 hours of total playback time on the new Buds Pro with noise cancellation on and 38 hours with noise cancellation off. These are bigger numbers than those of the OnePlus Buds, but we still don’t know how long the earbuds will last on a single charge from the case.

OnePlus has reportedly also confirmed a matte black colour option for the Buds Pro and other options are also likely. Some level of water and dust protection is also expected to be present on the new buds.

The OnePlus Buds Pro are also likely to implement OnePlus exclusive features like the ability to change the gestures on the buds natively, which will require a OnePlus phone. However, users will likely be able to bypass that using the HeyMelody app that lets non-OnePlus and iOS users change the gestures on the earbuds.

The OnePlus Buds Pro could compete with a number of budget TWS earbuds that feature various forms of noise cancellation. These also include ex-OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei’s Nothing ear (1), the transparent true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, that are also launching later this month.