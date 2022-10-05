scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 specifications leaked: What we know so far

The case of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will also reportedly support wireless charging, along with other features like Google Fast Pair support and Bluetooth 5.2.

oneplus, oneplus buds pro, oneplus buds pro 2,The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will succeed the Buds Pro that launched in August last year. (Express Photo)

OnePlus is currently working on a pair of new premium TWS earbuds that will succeed the OnePlus Buds Pro. The new earbuds are expected to pack premium features like Active Noise Cancellation and fast charging, but we also expect some new improvements.

A new leak by OnLeaks via PriceBaba now gives us our first look at the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro. Leaked features include dual audio drivers, spatial audio and more.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: What we know

The new OnePlus Buds Pro is expected to feature a stemmed design just like the old OnePlus Buds Pro and will also likely come with silicon tips. The earbuds are expected to come with improved noise cancellation of up to 45dB and new features.

Also Read |OnePlus 11R specs leaked online: Here’s what we know so far

The leak also suggests dual audio drivers per earbud comprising one 11mm and one 6mm driver. The earbuds will also support the high-res LHDC 4.0 codec and spatial audio, which will allow users to experience directional sound effects while consuming media.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...Premium
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...

Also expected to be a part of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2’s feature-set is adaptive active noise cancellation which will crank the canceling levels up or down based on your surroundings.

The report also suggests that the earbuds will last up to 6 hours with ANC on, 22 hours with the case. With ANC off, those numbers may go up to 9 hours and 38 hours respectively.

Also Read |OnePlus launches first Nord Watch in India, comes with 10-day battery life

The case of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will also reportedly support wireless charging, along with other features like Google Fast Pair support and Bluetooth 5.2. The earbuds are also expected to come with IP55 dust and water resistance, and could be available in multiple colours including black, white and green.

Advertisement

Do note that all this information is on the basis of a leak and has not been confirmed by OnePlus yet. We should know more closer to an official launch.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-10-2022 at 05:38:04 pm
Next Story

Saif Ali Khan reveals his dream role would be in Mahabharata: ‘If it’s made like Lord of The Rings…’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Atmanirbharta on lips, PM Modi launches 5G services in India
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement