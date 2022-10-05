OnePlus Buds Pro 2 specifications leaked: What we know so far

OnePlus is currently working on a pair of new premium TWS earbuds that will succeed the OnePlus Buds Pro. The new earbuds are expected to pack premium features like Active Noise Cancellation and fast charging, but we also expect some new improvements.

A new leak by OnLeaks via PriceBaba now gives us our first look at the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro. Leaked features include dual audio drivers, spatial audio and more.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: What we know

The new OnePlus Buds Pro is expected to feature a stemmed design just like the old OnePlus Buds Pro and will also likely come with silicon tips. The earbuds are expected to come with improved noise cancellation of up to 45dB and new features.

The leak also suggests dual audio drivers per earbud comprising one 11mm and one 6mm driver. The earbuds will also support the high-res LHDC 4.0 codec and spatial audio, which will allow users to experience directional sound effects while consuming media.

Also expected to be a part of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2’s feature-set is adaptive active noise cancellation which will crank the canceling levels up or down based on your surroundings.

The report also suggests that the earbuds will last up to 6 hours with ANC on, 22 hours with the case. With ANC off, those numbers may go up to 9 hours and 38 hours respectively.

The case of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will also reportedly support wireless charging, along with other features like Google Fast Pair support and Bluetooth 5.2. The earbuds are also expected to come with IP55 dust and water resistance, and could be available in multiple colours including black, white and green.

Do note that all this information is on the basis of a leak and has not been confirmed by OnePlus yet. We should know more closer to an official launch.