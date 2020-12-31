OnePlus Band could launch in India to compete with Xiaomi Mi Band series, suggests report

The OnePlus Band is also expected to be priced below Rs 3,000, which will make it a direct competitor to the Xiaomi Mi Band series (Image Source: Weibo/Xiaomi)

OnePlus recently confirmed that the brand will be launching its first wearable in the form of a smartwatch. The watch, believed to be called the ‘OnePlus Watch’ will be launching in early 2021. However, new reports suggest that OnePlus could also launch a fitness band around the same time. The OnePlus Band will compete with a bunch of competitors like Xiaomi who also offer affordable yet feature-packed fitness trackers.

A report by Android Central suggests that the OnePlus Band could launch before the OnePlus Watch, effectively becoming the brand’s first wearable in India. The band is expected to be priced below Rs 3,000 and will compete with Xiaomi’s Mi Band 5, a similarly priced device that was launched this September.

OnePlus Band Expected Specifications

The OnePlus Band is expected to sport an AMOLED panel, a water-resistant body and an in-built, rechargeable battery that can last for multiple days on a single charge. We expect features like heart-detection, sleep tracking and more, but features like replying to notifications are unlikely in the rumoured budget offering. As per a leak by StuffListings, the band may be a rebranded Oppo Band.

The brand may also launch interchangeable wrist-straps that one can buy separately to further customise their OnePlus Bands. Similar to what we saw on the OnePlus Buds series, we may even find some features on the OnePlus Band that are exclusive to OnePlus users.

If the fitness tracker is indeed being made, we expect the OnePlus Band to launch in January or February 2021. This will allow the OnePlus Watch to launch alongside the OnePlus 9 series, expected to be unveiled in March 2021.