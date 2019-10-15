OnePlus announces new offers, discounts up to Rs 3,500 on OnePlus TVs

OnePlus has announced new offers on its smart TVs, OnePlus Q1 and OnePlus Q1 Pro, “as a sign of gratitude to the community” in the wake of OnePlus TV 55Q1 becoming the best-selling model during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The new set of offers include instant discounts and cashback deals, no-cost EMI, and exchange offers as well.

Users interested in OnePlus TVs can avail an instant discount of Rs 3,500 on purchases made through ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. There is also an option to get Rs 2,000 instant cashback on payments made through Amazon Pay. These offers are currently active on Amazon.in and remain active till October 17, 2019.

The exchange offer is also applicable to both the models of OnePlus TV– Q1 and Q1 Pro. Users can get Rs 10,000 off through exchange in addition to the current exchange value of their old units. In addition, users can also avail up to 24 months of no-cost EMI as well as 2 years warranty on the product.

Last month OnePlus launched its first smart TV series— OnePlus Q1 and OnePlus Q1 Pro for Rs 69,900 and Rs 99,900 respectively. OnePlus says that within the first three weeks of its launch, over 42 per cent of premium TVs sold on Amazon.in were OnePlus TVs, making it the best-selling TV among premium TVs on the platform.

The OnePlus TVs features a 55-inch HDR10+ 4K ultra HD screen with 3840×2160 pixels resolution. The bezel-less QLED display comes with Dolby Vision certification. The TV has 50 Watts of sound output with Dolby Atmos. The Q1 model comes with two built-in full-range speakers and two sub-woofers while the Q1 Pro comes with an integrated soundbar that features four full-range speakers, two tweeters, and two sub-woofers.

The smart TV from OnePlus runs a custom skin OxygenPlay on top of Android TV. It also features Google Assistant, built-in Wi-Fi, built-in Chrome Cast, OnePlus Connect Mobile sync and control, OnePlus PQ Engine Gamma Colour Magic, and Oxygen Play VOD selection. The TV has 3GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.