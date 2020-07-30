OnePlus 8T appears on Geekbench with some key specifications

OnePlus 8 was launched on April 24, 2020 (Express Photo: Nandgopal Rajan) OnePlus 8 was launched on April 24, 2020 (Express Photo: Nandgopal Rajan)

Days after OnePlus’ mid-range smartphone Nord’s launch, the upcoming flagship device from the Chinese company, the 8T series (8T or 8T Pro) has been allegedly spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website. As per the leak, the model number of the device was KB2001. The Geekbench listing hints that the smartphone has an octa-core processor coupled with an 8GB RAM and runs on Android 11.

The single-core score of the processor is 912 whereas the multi-core score is 3,288. The score hints that the device that surfaced on Geekbench maybe OnePlus 8T as it uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor instead of the latest Snapdragon 865+ processor which has already been seen in few newly-launched smartphones and multiple ones teased to launch shortly.

This could very well mean that the Pro version of the OnePlus 8T series may feature the Snapdragon 865+ processor which is yet to be spotted on Geekbench.

OnePlus 8T can be one of the first devices to run Android 11 out-of-the-box. Android 11 is expected to surface in the third quarter of 2020 which can be in September as well.

According to a report by XDA Developers, the camera app version (v5.4.23) in newly-launched Nord includes added code snippets for utilizing a 64MP sensor. This may help the software to perform pixel binning to increase the dynamic range as it will recommend users to use 16-megapixel mode.

The inclusion of the code could mean that the OnePlus 8T series may sport a 64-megapixel primary camera instead of 48-megapixel cameras installed in OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8T Pro and the Nord.

The current OnePlus 8 comes in three variants – 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro comes in two variants – 8 GB + 128 GB storage and 12 GB + 256 GB storage.

