Now turn any regular speaker into Amazon Alexa-enabled with Echo Input

Amazon has introduced its Echo Input for customers in India, which will let them convert any existing speaker into an Alexa-enabled one. The Echo Input will be available starting today for a price of Rs 2,999 and starts shipping immediately.

Users can rely on the 3.5mm audio cable (which is included in the box) or via Bluetooth to connect the Echo Input to their speaker in order to let it support Alexa. The Echo Input device has a four-microphone array as well, which ensures users can talk to Alexa from across the room.

The Echo Input is just 12.5mm thick, claims Amazon and can be placed anywhere in the room. Then users can connect to the Alexa app on Android or iOS, and talk to the Amazon voice assistant.

What happens with the Echo Input is that the Alexa-related audio is played on the connected speaker, given this does not come with a built-in speaker like the Echo Dot or other Amazon Echo devices.

Amazon adds that when connected to Echo Input, the existing speaker can be added to a new or existing multi-room music group. Users can also adjust the volume of Echo Input with their voice. They can also ask Alexa to play music from Amazon Prime Music, Saavn and TuneIn. Amazon is also adding music from Hungama and Gaana on Alexa starting today.

Amazon also has offers where it is bundling the Echo Input free with speakers from brands like Bose, JBL and UE Boom. When users purchase the Echo Input with select speakers from these brands, they will get up to Rs 2,999 off, which is the price of the Echo input.

For example, Amazon has an offer for users who buy the Bose Revolve and Echo Input together where they will get the Echo Input at zero cost. All users have to do is add one Bose Revolve and one Echo Input to their cart, and then checkout both gadgets together. The discount will get auto-applied at checkout. Amazon says the two will be delivered separately.

For JBL, this offer applies with the JBL GO 2 Portable Bluetooth speaker, and it is also valid for the new UE Boom 3 speaker. In both these cases, the Echo Input will be added at zero cost, though users have to add both the device to their cart at the same time. Amazon says Echo Input will also be available in Croma, Vijay Sales and other offline retailers.