Flipkart launches Nokia-branded air conditioners in India

Flipkart has announced the launch of ‘Made-in-India’ Nokia air conditioners. The announcements falls the launch of Nokia-branded laptops earlier this month and the earlier Nokia-branded TVs, which were introduced back in 2019. The products are exclusive to Flipkart under the Nokia branding.

According to a press statement from the company, the Nokia air conditioners have been designed, engineered, and manufactured in India.

“We are excited to extend our collaboration with Nokia to bring ‘Made-in-India’ Nokia air conditioners to consumers. Over the course of last year, we have launched superior products, at the back of our extensive consumer understanding, to bring offerings that are customized for the needs of Indian consumers,” Dev Iyer, Vice President – Private Brands, Flipkart said in a press statement.

The air conditioners come with smart technology and interoperability features such as monitoring climatic conditions. They can also eliminates impurities from the air indoors, claims the company, in addition to being energy efficient. These Nokia air conditioners come with various features that include an adjustable inverter mode, environment-friendly R-32 refrigerant, intelligent motion sensors, and WiFi-connected smart climate control.

The user can control the air conditioners using their smartphones. The Nokia air conditioners also offer features like smart filter clean reminders, multiple scheduler, smart diagnosis among others in the app.

The device offers four-way crossing with Turbo Cross Flow Fan and is said to offer Noiseless operation. The range of Nokia air conditioners will be available on Flipkart from December 29, 2020, at a starting price of Rs 30,999.

